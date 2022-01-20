SALEM — Plans to make Salem’s infrastructure and buildings greener are beginning to roll out of City Hall — and this extends to new private sector construction as well.
The City Council’s ordinance committee will meet Thursday night to launch its review of a new city ordinance with policies to make city operations and buildings greener, by requiring sustainable design, construction, purchasing and practices.
Soon to follow it is a new set of rules governing smaller-level green infrastructure, policies affecting electric vehicle charging stations, bike parking, ground-mounted solar arrays and more, according to city planning director Tom Daniel. Those rules were introduced to the City Council last week, where they were referred to a yet-to-be-scheduled joint hearing with the Planning Board.
A third part of this package — rules that would require private construction to be greener as well — are being written as the review on the first two parts move forward. This is also amid efforts on a broader framework of rules at the state level, according to Daniel.
“We’re looking to get these first two pieces adopted, because every piece contributes to the greater benefit,” Daniel said. “We’re working on what that next chunk of work will be.”
These standards all come out of a previously written green building ordinance first submitted to the City Council in 2020. That proposal included sweeping changes to private construction, such as all projects with at least 5,000 square feet of new construction following an “integrated building design and construction goals” checklist to track green construction standards. It also aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications, with projects of varying sizes needing to get specific ratings or better.
The entire body of work addresses “that larger problem that we have, that we need to solve greenhouse gas emissions that come from buildings, breaking it down and figuring it out piece-by-piece,” said Megan Riccardi, Salem’s Ward 6 councilor.
“One item that’s already in process is the municipal green building ordinance,” Riccardi said. “This one, the green infrastructure ordinance, promotes the installation of green infrastructure — bicycle parking, electric vehicle charging stations, solar charging installations.”
The Planning Board and City Council are currently working to find a date and time for their members to attend for a joint hearing, according to Daniel.
In a similar vein, last week also saw the formal reintroduction of an urban agriculture ordinance that was written over the span of several meetings throughout 2021.
“We met multiple times on it and also included in the conversation the city solicitor, zoning experts, the building inspector, planning departments and experts in the urban agricultural field to really work out the particulars in the ordinance,” said Riccardi. “A lot of work in the committee went into this last year.”
A staunch advocate and major partner in the ordinance’s creation, however, will now have to sit out deliberations over the ordinance: Andy Varela, Salem’s new Ward 7 councilor and co-owner of Maitland Mountain Farm. Varela, now an elected city official, explained that he could see a financial impact from the new ordinance.
“This is my passion, and I really feel that we have a lot to offer, as the only farm in Salem: To help advocate for residents concerning an ordinance like this,” Varela said. “I think my fellow colleagues will do the right thing and be mindful and reasonable on this.”
At the same time, Varela entered the council’s first meeting last week with an ordinance of his own: A polystyrene food container ban. The rules would require businesses and city departments to switch to compostable or recyclable containers beginning next January, he explained.
One of the biggest generators of non-recyclable food containers is Salem Public Schools, he explained.
“They still use polystyrene, or Styrofoam, lunch trays for food service,” Varela said, “and you can only imagine how many school lunches go out per day, per week, per month, and how much Styrofoam we’re accruing.”
But there are some parts of the city that will be tougher to make a switch, he explained: Polypropylene containers, including those used for baked goods and rotisserie chickens, which are plastic but can’t be recycled. Takeout containers made of black plastic are also not recyclable, since once melted they muddy up the final recycled material.
“You can’t recycle it, so what we’re looking at now is polypropylene containers that are actually white or clear so they can be adopted into recycling programs here,” he said. “It has been interesting talking to restaurants around, and professionals, about how we write this ordinance. The initial draft, although it’s pretty mindful, does exclude a lot of different plastics.”
That ordinance was sent to the council’s public health committee for further review, rounding out the many green-related meetings to play out in 2022.
“These are just a few things we can do, as a city — the right things — and show the rest of the cities and towns this is the direction we should be going,” Varela said. “It’s our responsibility to do it for our future generations.”
