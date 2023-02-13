SALEM — Dozens of illuminated, intricately carved ice sculptures, live music, lots of chocolate and shopping in downtown Salem, all centered around Valentine's Day. What else than the annual Salem So Sweet Festival?
Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce put on the three-day festival this past weekend and report that it was another sweet success. This was the 21st year of the event, and new this year was a special kick-off party fundraiser Friday night with live music, a sneak peak of some ice sculptures, goodie bags of treats and other promotions from local businesses.
More than 40 local businesses participated in a Chocolate Hearts Challenge over the weekend, there were the aforementioned dozens of ice sculptures spread throughout the downtown, live music by local bands, as well as live painting of some window murals, and other fun activities.
The annual festival is supported by local businesses Blackcraft, Peabody Essex Museum, the Anti-Valentine’s Tour by Salem Night Tour, Witch City Walking Tours, Gourmet Caterers, Marblehead Bank, Nocturne, Re-find, Seagrass, and Timeless Life Treasures & Enchanted, and in part by a grant through the city of Salem and U.S. Economic Development Administration, and is also funded by tourism dollars through Destination Salem.