SALEM — It was a first in an era of firsts.
The first oaths of office to be issued in Salem virtually provided a grim, but hopeful, perspective on the year ahead as Salem’s City Council organized and chose a new leader via the video meeting and webinar platform Zoom Monday morning.
“Hear ye, hear ye!” announced Shawn Newton, who led the Race Equity Task Force and its work leading into 2022, as he stood on camera in his home with a ceremonial post proudly held in his hands. “Introducing the honorable Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, the honorable City Council, and the honorable School Committee.”
With each group named, the elected officials turned on their cameras, appearing for the public in the meeting as if they were marched into the City Council Chambers by Newton — the municipal pomp and circumstance that would have happened in an otherwise normal year.
Later, the Rev. Robert Murray, pastor at the St. James and Immaculate Conception churches, delivered the ceremony’s invocation as the officials — all in their homes, hair styled perfectly, attire immaculate — bowed their heads in prayer.
“May they seek to preserve peace and, through their work, continue to bring us the blessings of liberty and equality,” Murray said.
City Council dean Bob McCarthy, serving Ward 1, offered remarks from the Chambers, where he stood with his wife Kathy nearby. Whichever council member opens a regular meeting has run them from Chambers with an audience of none throughout the pandemic.
“COVID has taken a lot from us, but don’t let it take away the value of the day,” McCarthy said. “You earned the right to be here. You earned the right to raise your hand and be sworn in. COVID has taken so much from us, but there’s so much for us to do together.”
The Council later unanimously nominated Patricia “Patti” Morsillo, Salem’s Ward 3 councilor, to become president for the year. Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor who strove for the honor and felt denied by the body, was the second voice powering the nomination that cemented Morsillo’s presidency.
She told her colleagues — particular newly elected ward councilors Caroline Watson-Felt in Ward 2, Leveille “Lev” McClain in Ward 4, Jeff Cohen in Ward 5, and Andy Varela in Ward 7 — to not forget their victory laps in the coming two years.
“It’s easy to focus on the problems and complaints we face day to day. It’s harder to take the victory lap,” said Morsillo, who now begins her second term. “The joy I felt at seeing new sidewalks installed on Jackson Street where there were none before was immeasurable. I was over the moon.
“I never thought I’d be so excited about street paving and sidewalks,” Morsillo continued. “This job will change you.”
In her annual address to the City Council, Driscoll pushed the leaders to “not let the past two years of struggles and hardships be for naught.”
“When we all do better, we all do better,” Driscoll said, then transitioning to issues brought by climate change. “In that same bucket, important yet challenging, we also must redouble our efforts to face the climate crisis.”
Driscoll closed on the words of Judge Samuel Zoll, who served on Salem’s City Council from 1959 to 1966 and as mayor from 1970 to 1973.
“Fifty-two years ago, Mayor Sam Zoll was inaugurated in the first unified inauguration ceremony,” Driscoll said, describing the unified ceremony as bringing the mayor, City Council and School Committee together. “In 1970, as he took office, Mayor Zoll pledged the following — ‘I shall not retreat from supporting what must be done. I shall use all the resources of my office to achieve these ends, yet I shall be amenable to amendment, as long as the final result is still progressive action for our city.’”
Visit bit.ly/3eNaHmq for more coverage of this event.
SALEM CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIPS
Ordinances, Licenses, and Legal Affairs (OLLA): Megan Riccardi (chair), Jeff Cohen, Domingo Dominguez, Conrad Prosniewski, Andy Varela
Administration and Finance: Robert “Bob” McCarthy (chair), Ty Hapworth, Leveille “Lev” McClain, Alice Merkl, Caroline Watson-Felt
Community and Economic Development: Dominguez (chair), McCarthy, McClain, Merkl, Watson-Felt
Government Services: Hapworth (chair), McClain, Cohen, Varela, Watson-Felt
Public Health, Safety and the Environment: Prosniewski (chair), Riccardi, Cohen, Merkl, Varela
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.