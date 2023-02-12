Why head south to get your swings in this winter?
Locals can be seen out on the snow-covered links at the Cape Ann Golf Course in Essex when the winds aren't howling too bad and the sun peeks through.
"We say we're open year-round. If we get a few inches of snow, we'll close down for a bit but once it melts away, we have golfers. And we've had golfers all winter long," Tyler Stavros, whose family owns the Cape Ann Golf Course, a nine-hole golf course on Route 133 in Essex.
"We have a lot of people who will call from New Hampshire or Cape Cod and they'll come down," he said.
Living in coastal Essex County, snow cover can be fleeting, depending on the daytime temperatures. Snow depths are generally moderated more than inland or up-country courses.
"That's exactly it," he said, along with the fact at many of the county's private golf clubs will shut down for the winter.
Golfers from Cape Cod or New Hampshire "will make the drive to come here, it's kind of like we're the only ones open in the area," he said.
The golf course also welcomes non-golfers who want to take a walk, do some bird-watching, enjoy the wide open expanse that fronts Route 133 between Essex and Ipswich.
"We do get people who also want to walk the course, see the scenery, which we do allow people to do. We get bird-watchers who want to take binocular and look around, in the marsh area, the golf course."
But the tradition of braving the winter to golf is strong not only in Essex County, but across Massachusetts, according Mass Golf, a state-wide organization.
"Winter golf in Massachusetts - it’s not the same as summer golf, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it just as much," massgolf.com says.
If golfing during the winter, Massgolf.com suggests golfers go with the right attitude as No 1 in their list of tips for winter golfers in the Bay State.
"The conditions (wind/cold) are tough and your game isn’t as sharp as it usually is, so just go out there and enjoy some fresh air and play the game you love."
Take the time to warm up before diving into the game and the cold. "Not talking about the driving range or putting green, but more so physically. Do some jumping jacks or other physical activity to get the blood flowing and warm yourself up before hitting that first tee shot," the website says.
Remember, the Massachusetts trick - park your vehicle as close as you can to the final hole and have your heat set to high before turning your car off. When you get to the 18th hole, and with the aid of an automatic car starter, you can start your car to get it toasty while you’re finishing up your round.
"A little snow on the ground shouldn’t stop you from enjoying a round of golf."
Expect frost and other weather-related delays. "This time of year, they can be a little longer than say November. Plan for any delay …download an extra podcast, buy some scratch tickets, bring a book, just have something to help you pass the time."
Dress for 10 degrees colder than whatever it feels like when you’re leaving the house. It always seems to be a little windier and a little cooler once you’re out on the course. Some must haves: warm socks, neck warmer, fleece lined golf pants, as many sleeves as you can wear, winter hat.
Keep those ears covered and those hands warm.
Splurge on a pair of winter golf gloves. If you plan on playing in sub-40 weather, they’re a must have. Much easier than the on-and-off of true winter gloves/mitts. For an added warm-up throughout the round, throw some hand warmers into your pockets.
And remember your chap stick and use it.
Ditch the cart if possible. The wind and cold multiples when zipping around in a cart. Naturally, walking through helps keep blood moving and keeps you a bit warmer.
Since you'll be hard pressed to find an on-course snack shack open this time of year, bring hydration of choice and snacks, too.
Pull out those old putters from the basement. This is the perfect time of year to throw a mallet back in the mix. It may help you hit putts a little firmer, which is helpful with green speeds being a bit slower this time of year. Mallet putters are often the better choice for winter golf.
Winter is the perfect time to play match play. Don’t worry about scores, just concentrate at the shot in front of you. And give putts. There are times to grind over short putts. January in Massachusetts is not one of those times. Be a little friendlier with the gimmes and save the serious golf for active season.
Bring extra clubs - just because. It’s cold. The ball isn’t flying as far as it usually does. It’s windy. You’re bundled up in layers. Just grab an extra club or two and swing easy.
WINTER GOLF
CAPE ANN GOLF COURSE
99 John Wise Ave
Route 133, Essex
Tee times 7:30 a.m. - 4:20 p.m.
(978) 768-7544