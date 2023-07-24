Recovery Centers of America at Danvers recently treated their staff and patients to an afternoon visit by miniature therapy horses. The compact horses came from Minis With a Mission of Ipswich. The organization provides opportunities for all people to receive the healing and joyful benefits of connection with their rescued mini horses and donkeys. The positive interaction can increase a sense of trust, empathy, confidence, self-esteem, and self-awareness for both human and equine.

