For the first time since 2020, supporters of the North Shore CDC and Lifebridge North Shore took the plunge Sunday to help end homelessness and housing insecurity. The polar plunge at Lynch Park in Beverly, to be exact. Admittedly, it was in the high-40s instead of the high-teens, but the water was still a shock for those taking part in the fundraiser. Pledgers hit the waters at 12:30 p.m. and were treated pizza, cake, T-shirts and awards afterwards.

