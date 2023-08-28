School years are beginning anew. For some, changes over the summer will add new experiences to the new academic year.
Schools in Beverly and Salem return from summer break this week, with Carlton Innovation School in Salem returning to session alongside the freshman class at Salem High School and Salem Prep on Monday. The rest of the district was due to return Tuesday, Salem schools Superintendent Steve Zrike said.
“We’re in very good shape to start the year,” Zrike said. “Every year that we move further away (from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns), it seems like it’s more stable, and some of the challenges are improving.”
Beverly, meanwhile, returns to school in two waves on Wednesday and Thursday, with grades 1-9 returning in-person, and 10-12 holding class virtually on Wednesday. Grades 10-12 are due their first in-person day on Thursday, while kindergarteners will return next Wednesday, Sept. 6, Beverly schools Superintendent Susan Charochak said.
Schools in Peabody and Danvers are due to return after Labor Day, with Peabody reporting back Tuesday, Sept. 5 while Danvers returns Wednesday, Sept. 6, according to calendars in both communities.
Beverly and Salem schools have been busy with building work over the summer. In Beverly, an outdoors learning pavilion is being built outside Hannah Elementary School, while an outdoors space along the front of Beverly Middle School got a turf upgrade, Charochak said.
“There was a lot of challenge with the slope and mud and rain, so we put some turf in there,” she said, adding that the turf will make outdoor learning easier for middle schoolers.
A literacy pilot is also coming together for grades 6-8 in Beverly, after the recent adoption of a program reaching students up to grade 5, according to Charochak.
Beverly is also seeing a light introduction to career technical education, with 11 Beverly High students splitting their days in Beverly and Salem, where CTE has effectively run wild at Salem High School. Programs have surged in popularity and enrollment there, and slots are tough to come by at Essex Tech.
“We’re the first two public districts to partner together to get an ‘After Dark’ program going for our students,” she said.
The “After Dark” Partnership Program is outlined by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as a way to let districts offering vo-tech programs “to partner with other school districts or with other schools within a single district to provide ... opportunities during times outside the typical school day when vocational technical facilities are underutilized.”
In this case, the Beverly students stay local from 8 to 11 a.m., and then from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will go to Salem High. The Beverly students will take courses in medical assisting and automobile technology, Charochak said.
“We’ve largely been sending our students to Essex Tech,” she said. “The challenge is that Essex tech doesn’t have as many spaces as we have students who can attend.”
Salem is also due some changes as students return. The district is looking to expand the use of locking pockets for prohibiting student access to cell phones during class, a move that hasn’t been popular with students as it rolled out in Salem’s middle schools last year, Zrike said.
“It isn’t the most popular thing with students, but certainly popular among most families,” he said. “Staff feel like it’s the right thing to do to make sure students are less distracted and the temptation is reduced for the use of the cell phone.”
About 900 of the devices were in use last year, so Salem High going online will double the district’s inventory of the pouches.
“This year, we’ll be using it at Salem High School, so that’s a significant change for students,” Zrike said. “They’ll start using it the first full week of school, right after Labor Day.”
The district has also been keeping up with security training and other efforts tied to student safety. That included specifically reunification training, which covers efforts the city would launch if a mass-casualty incident took place and a site to reunite parents and students was necessary.
But the schools also stand to be a bit brighter in energy, with Derby — Salem police’s comfort dog — joining the ranks of the district’s school resource officers.
That said, Salem Public Schools also has a dilemma on the horizon, one that Zrike is happy to work on.
“The other story for us that’s of real note is our enrollment is climbing up, which is a good thing,” he said. “We’re trending higher than we have been, and that bodes well for the future. It means we’re tighter than we were expected to be... Down the road? That’s a good problem to have.”
