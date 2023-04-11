SALEM — The North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth is thanking police for quick action on a reported hate crime targeting two of the organization’s youth mentors last Friday.
Dominick Espinal, an 18-year-old Lafayette Street resident, pleaded not guilty in Salem District Court Tuesday to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to intimidate, and a civil rights violation.
Three others — an 18-year-old Peabody male, and two Salem males aged 15 and 16 — are expected to be summonsed on charges of assault to intimidate and a civil rights violation.
The incident began at Wendy’s, 91 Lafayette St., around 6:45 p.m. Friday and involved two groups of people who were in the restaurant at the time. That includes a group of five that contained two youth mentors with NAGLY, and a second group of four who all face multiple charges each, according to a police report documenting the incident.
The initial call on the incident came shortly after 8 p.m. from NAGLY’s headquarters at the Witch City Mall, where NAGLY director Tony Leone was talking to the two victims, according to the report.
“We had a few of our youth who were unfortunately targeted by this hate crime and discrimination,” Leone said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve been briefing our youth all week about what occurred, but the damage was done at an emotional level.”
Report details confrontations
The report from Salem police Officer Ryan Frias highlights interactions between the two groups inside and outside of the restaurant — interactions that the accused parties denied taking place, to an extent. That includes claims from the victims that they were called a homophobic slur while the accused were walking past them, which one of those accused say didn’t happen.
The victims then left the restaurant “because of the harassment that was happening. They both then stated that they exited Wendy’s near the bank exit and started to walk back toward NAGLY,” the report reads. One of the youth mentors then said she “felt an object hit her in the back of the head,” describing it as sharp and speculating it could have “been an Orbee (sic).”
Orbeez is one of several lines of products whose name has become synonymous with toy guns that fire gel- or water-based projectiles. Police arriving at Wendy’s to investigate reported seeing “a group of five juveniles sitting in the restaurant with a gel blaster gun in hand.” The gun was described as gray and orange in color, whereas the gun later appearing in security video footage was described as white.
Of the five juveniles in Wendy’s when police arrived, sometime after 8 p.m., only one was connected to the group accused of harassment, according to the report — a 15-year-old Salem boy. One of the other juveniles, who wasn’t involved in the earlier altercation, was observed to be holding the gray/orange gel blaster before entering the restaurant.
Police said the 15-year-old Salem juvenile later named the other three suspects and said they were all riding together in a black 2009 Acura TSX. The teen, Espinal and a 16-year-old Salem male were passengers in the car that was driven by the owner, the 18-year-old Peabody male, according to the report.
The incident was captured on Wendy’s internal cameras, police said. Video showed the victims leave the restaurant around 7:39 p.m., followed by “a group of about four Hispanic young males” who left Wendy’s and “appeared to follow them outside.” As the victims kept walking away, the four males entered a car, and moments later, “the passenger sitting behind the driver seat” exited and “takes out what appears to be a white gel blaster.” The gun is pointed and fired at the Wendy’s building, and then it’s pointed toward the victims and fired in their direction.
The report said the male suspect then entered the vehicle, which fled the scene. “It should be noted that the male that shoots the gel blaster is observed to be wearing a black hooded sweater and black sweat pants with a white stripe down the legs.”
Police later visited Espinal’s home and spoke to his parents, who called their son and told him to come home immediately. Once he arrived, “Dominick was advised of the video and that he was seen shooting the gel blaster,” the report reads.
The report said Espinal denied that he shot the gel blaster, and when asked where the device was, he told police it was gone — that he got rid of it. The report also noted that Espinal was wearing the same clothes as seen on the video of the male shooting the gel blaster.
Police later also visited the 16-year-old Salem boy who was a passenger in the car. He told police that Espinal didn’t shoot the blaster, it was the 15-year-old who shot it out the rear driver-side window.
Attorney: ‘Don’t believe everything you read’
Anthony Rozzi, a Haverhill-based attorney representing Espinal in the case, declined to comment in detail on the case.
“There’s always two sides to every story,” Rozzi said. “The court system is adequate enough to pull out the truth, and we’re looking forward to our day in court. Don’t believe everything you read.”
Leone, meanwhile, said he commends the police work on the case and the two officers who were involved. “They were quick; they were swift.”
Harassment is a common issue faced by those who walk through NAGLY’s doors, with Leone saying that many people have been issued no-trespass orders from the organization’s Witch City Mall headquarters in protection of its members.
Espinal was ordered by the court Tuesday to not go near NAGLY or the Witch City Mall, in addition to the victims.
“It comes down to vulnerability,” Leone said. “Our youth are at a vulnerable state with what’s happening nation-wide, with gun laws and conversations about guns in general.”
“They didn’t know if it was a real weapon or not, didn’t know what it was. One of the youths stated they felt like it was a rock that hit them,” Leone said. “They weren’t sure what exactly it was until one of the youth said, ‘Turn around,’ and they realized it was a person shooting at them.”
