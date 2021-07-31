IPSWICH -- A 16-year-old Ipswich cyclist was killed after colliding with a pickup truck on Route 1A shortly after 6 Friday evening, police said.
The teen was riding southbound in the northbound lane across from the Southern Heights housing complex when he was struck by at Ford pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea man.
The accident was witnessed by an Ipswich patrol officer, who administered first aid. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, chief Paul Nikas said in a release.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and the Essex District Attorney's Office
This story will be updated.