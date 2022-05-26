BEVERLY — The Greater Beverly YMCA reports that its third annual Project Y — a one-day effort to give back to the community — was a huge success.
On Saturday, April 23, 200 teens, 35 adults and 15 community partners joined the Y for a day of service, which kicked off with a video message from Greater Beverly YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty, Mayor Michael Cahill, Greater Beverly Board Chair Carol Townsend, Project Y Co-Chairs and board members Chris Hemsey and Rose Simeone, local teen volunteers, and YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco.
The volunteers gathered approximately 6,000 pounds of trash and debris from varying project sites; collected 1,125 pounds of food from Shaw’s, Stop & Shop and Henry’s for Beverly Bootstraps; helped clean the Veteran’s Services Building; helped the Friendly Garden Club spruce up the Beverly Public Library by edging, pruning, picking up trash and adding dirt to the garden beds; built 10 Beds with A Bed for Every Child; cleaned and painted new Riley Rocks at Lynch Park; cleaned the median strip of Beverly Farms Garden so vegetables can be planted; and cleaned the trails and camp at the La Vida Camp at Gordon College.
“What an incredible show of support for our community to have more than 200 kids volunteer their time on a Saturday and give back to Beverly,” said Flaherty. “We are thrilled to partner with so many wonderful organizations to make a positive impact and help strengthen our community. A special thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors and local leaders who joined us in making a difference and ensuring Project Y 2022 was a success.”
The volunteers’ efforts across Beverly and surrounding communities were support of the following organizations:
- Beverly Farms Gardens
- Beverly Veteran Services
- Gordon College
- Greater Beverly YMCA Camp
- Riley ROCKS Foundation
- Salem Sound CoastWatch
- Shaw’s Supermarket
- The Friendly Garden Club of Beverly
- The Garden School
- A Bed for Every Child — Build A Bed
- City of Beverly Parks
- Bootstraps — Food drive
Sponsors included the following local businesses:
- Cotton Mill Cafe’
- One Haul — Junk Haul
- Frontier Technology Inc.
- Hemsey Judge
- Home Depot
- Northshore Dentistry
- Stop & Shop
- Townsend Insurance
- Aubuchon Hardware
- Lowe’s