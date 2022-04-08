BEVERLY — The high school students who were kicked out of Pete’s Park last weekend will be allowed to resume their basketball league there. and in the wake of the controversy, city officials have vowed to take a closer look at the city’s policies regarding the use of public spaces.
Mayor Mike Cahill on Thursday decided to allow the students to return to Pete’s Park after meeting with three of the teenagers at City Hall. Beverly High School senior Alix O’Neil, one of the organizers of the basketball league, said he was happy with the mayor’s decision.
“It was a great meeting,” O’Neil said. “Everyone’s on the same page, so we’re good with that.”
The controversy arose after Bruce Doig, the city’s parks and recreation director, went to Pete’s Park on Saturday morning after getting complaints from neighbors and told the group of teenagers they had to leave because they didn’t have a permit for what he called an organized event. About 30 students and several supporters showed up at a City Council meeting on Monday night to protest the decision.
Speaking at the Beverly Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Thursday night, Doig apologized for calling the teenagers “lazy” when he confronted them at the park.
“It was not directed at any one kid,” Doig said. “It just came out. I apologize as well for the outcome of the visit. It did not go the way anyone wanted it to go.”
Cahill, as he did in a Facebook post on Wednesday, also apologized during the commission meeting.
“Unfortunately, the conversation that happened was not one that unfolded the way anyone of us wanted,” he said.
Cahill praised the students for advocating for their right to use the public park and said it has prompted the city to revisit its policies surrounding the use of parks and when a permit is required. Ward 6 City Councilor Matt St. Hilaire told the recreation commission he has requested that the City Council’s public services committee hold a public forum on the topic of park and playground use.
Recreation Commission member Nancy Marino said it would be helpful if the city could define what constitutes a league and “what’s just a group of people playing pickleball or basketball or street hockey.”
“We need to clearly define that for folks in the city,” she said.
Pete’s Park is in a residential neighborhood in Centerville, and neighbors have complained about noise, trash and traffic from people using the park. Doig has said the city tries to steer larger, organized events to larger parks like Balch Playground and the McPherson Youth Center.
Students said they organized the basketball league as part of a senior project and as a way to get together before they head off to college in the fall. O’Neil said they chose Pete’s Park because the smaller court is better for 3-on-3 basketball, and because they wanted to pay homage to Pete Frates, the Beverly resident who raised millions of dollars for ALS research and for whom the park is named. Frates died in 2019 at age 34.
O’Neil said the league, which includes about 50 students, is scheduled to run each Saturday afternoon at Pete’s Park into June.
Jon Paddol, the city’s assistant parks and recreation director, defended Doig during the commission meeting. Paddol described the criticism of Doig over the last few days as “brutal.” Cahill had also said he was concerned about the “vitriol” that has been directed at Doig.
“I would defy you to find 10, 20 people in this community who (have done more than Doig) if you added up their volunteer hours and the amount of effort they’ve put to youth sports and doing right by Beverly,” Paddol said. “That is his lone concern — doing right by the people of Beverly.”
