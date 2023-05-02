BEVERLY — Local teens fanned out around Beverly and some neighboring areas on Saturday for the YMCA of the North Shore’s annual Project Y teen volunteer day.
Crews visited different sites for cleanup projects, including the Salem Sound coastline (behind the McPherson Youth Center), the Beverly Farms garden on Hale Street, Appleton Farms, the Veterans Center, Rantoul and Cabot Street, city parks, the YMCA camp, painting Riley’s Rocks at Lynch Park, and other various projects.
The program, which is sponsored by local businesses and organizations, connects hundreds of local youths with community service projects around the city.