State highway officials say there will be temporary lane closures and traffic detours, starting Friday night, to accommodate nighttime construction on the Waters River bridge on Route 128, near the Danvers-Peabody line.
Construction will occur from 7 p.m. through 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on the southbound side of Route 128 between Route 114 (Exit 40A/B) and Endicott Street (Exit 41), according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the construction zone.
The on-ramp from Endicott Street to Route 128 southbound will also be closed, while eastbound traffic is detoured to Route 128 northbound to Exit 42 (High Street) and westbound traffic detoured to Route 114 east to the Route 128 southbound on-ramp.
MassDOT says the closures and detours are to allow the contractor to complete full-depth excavation, road box construction, paving and pavement markings.
Safety signs, traffic control devices and police details will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Anyone driving through the area should expect delays, slow down and use caution.
MassDOT says the work is part of a $24.7 million project to reconstruct the bridge, which carries Route 128 over the Waters River.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions
- Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.