BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is recommending that a temporary bridge be built to replace the closed Hall-Whitaker Bridge and that both the Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood bridges eventually be permanently replaced.
The temporary Hall-Whitaker Bridge would open to traffic in 2026, while a new Kernwood Bridge would open in 2031 and a permanent new Hall-Whitaker in 2035 under what the state called a "best-case" construction schedule. Overall, the plan means that one or the other of the two state-owned bridges would be closed for at least the next 13 years.
Those recommendations are included in a presentation that state transportation officials will make to the public in a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Beverly High School. The city posted a draft of the presentation on its website on Friday. In a message accompanying the presentation, Mayor Mike Cahill said he and other local elected officials are continuing to "push all timelines" for the design, permitting and construction of the bridge projects.
"We'll do everything we can to get the Ryal Side and downtown neighborhoods and the whole community the best conditions and outcomes possible throughout," Cahill said.
The plans are intended to solve the dilemma caused by having two nearby bridges in a state of disrepair, and to ensure that one bridge remains open while the other is being replaced.
The Hall-Whitaker Bridge, on Bridge Street, was permanently closed in June when inspections revealed it was no longer safe for vehicles. The closure has caused traffic backups and forced residents of Ryal Side to find alternate ways to reach downtown Beverly. The bridge remains open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
At the same time, the Kernwood has been temporarily closed for repair several times in recent years. The Kernwood connects Beverly and Salem.
Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo, who represents Ryal Side, said he and other officials were "taken aback" by the 3½ years that it's going to take to build a temporary bridge for the Hall-Whitaker.
"It's craziness because of the length of time," he said. "The time frame is 13 years for two permanent bridges to be put in. It's going to be 13 years of inconvenience for Ryal Siders is what I've been telling people."
The state's plan, which it characterized as a "recommendation," also includes "major repairs" to the Kernwood Bridge starting in 2023. That would allow the Kernwood to remain in service long enough for the temporary Hall-Whitaker Bridge to be built.
Once the temporary bridge is open, the Kernwood would be shut down and a new Kernwood Bridge would be built. At that point, the temporary Hall-Whitaker would be closed and a new permanent Hall-Whitaker would be built.
In his message, Cahill said he and other local officials are pursuing an alternative alignment for the permanent Hall-Whitaker that would cross the Bass River over to meet Federal Street. The current alignment takes the bridge over the river to River Street.
Cahill said officials are also continuing to explore building both permanent bridges high enough to "greatly" reduce the number of times they need to open for boat traffic. He said they are advocating for a "fixed span" design for the permanent Hall-Whitaker, meaning it would not swing open for boats.
Rotondo also said officials are trying to speed up the timeline, but added, "There's going to be inconvenience in Ryal Side no matter what."
"We all know both bridges need to be replaced," he said. "If we lose both bridges it's going to cause a regional nightmare."