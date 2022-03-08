BEVERLY — A committee is recommending that the city spend $780,294 in community preservation funds on five projects, including the reconstruction of tennis courts in the Cove and Centerville neighborhoods.
The Beverly Community Preservation Committee has also backed funding for the revitalization of Hale Farm, construction of the Anchor Point II affordable housing development, the pursuit of a National Register of Historic Places nomination for Lynch Park, and a survey of historic resources in the neighborhood between Cabot and Rantoul streets.
The funding must by approved by the City Council. The council was scheduled to vote Monday night on a date and time for a public hearing on the recommendations.
The city’s community preservation fund was established when residents voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2012. CPA funds is raised by a 1% tax surcharge on property valued over $100,000. The money must be used for open space, historic preservation, or affordable housing.
Here’s a look at each of the five projects recommended by the committee:
Project: Reconstruction of tennis courts at Kimball Haskell Park, also known as Cove Playground, and Cahill Park, next to the Centerville School. There are two tennis courts at the Cove and one at Cahill Park.
Applicant: Beverly Recreation Department
Total cost: $600,000
CPA funding recommendation: $250,000
Details: The tennis courts would be completely replaced along with the fencing.
Project: Nominate Lynch Park to the National Register of Historic Places.
Applicant: City of Beverly Planning and Development Department
Total cost: $16,000
CPA funding recommendation: $10,000
Details: The city wants to hire a consultant to complete a National Register nomination for Lynch Park, the oceanside public park in the Cove neighborhood. The city says the distinction would raise awareness of the park’s historic significance and support its long-term preservation and protection.
Project: Third phase of a multi-year restoration of the landscape at Hale Farm at 39 Hale St. and owned and operated by Historic Beverly.
Applicant: Historic Beverly
Total cost: $134,603
CPA funding recommendation: $100,294
Details: Restoration will include replacement of the existing chain-link fence with an historically appropriate fence, extension of the stone wall, reinstallation of porch railing, reinstallation of the picket fence, and several plantings.
Project: Complete Phase 1 of a historic resources survey of the residential neighborhood between Cabot and Rantoul streets.
Applicant: City of Beverly Planning and Development Department
Total cost: $40,000
CPA funding recommendation: $20,000
Details: The city wants to conduct a survey of the neighborhood’s historic buildings and resources, establish a baseline for how development can support the neighborhood’s character, and protect historic buildings from potential demolition.
Project: Support construction of the second phase of the Anchor Point affordable housing development at the intersection of Tozer and Sohier roads.
Applicant: Harborlight Community Partners
Total cost: $23.2 million
CPA funding recommendation: $400,000
Details: Anchor Point is an affordable housing development that will include 77 units in two buildings. The first phase, a 38-unit building, is underway and is set to open in July. The second phase would consist of another building with 39 units.
