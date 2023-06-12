WENHAM — The Academy at Penguin Hall, a private all-girls high school, celebrated 30 new graduates in the Class of 2023 on June 2.
The following students received their diplomas in a ceremony at the school campus off Essex Street in Wenham:
- Annika Ainsworth
- Caitlyn Baga Greene
- Sophia Baker
- Paige Biscaia
- Soryn Bornhorst
- Peyton Coppins
- Olivia Davis
- Isabelle DeSanto
- Xamantha Mejia Duque
- Stephanie Gomez
- Keira Hogan
- Mia Holguin
- Katharine Hoskyns
- MaryGrace Kane
- Kyla Koumarianos
- Anna Mayer
- Peyton McGrath
- Alexis Partaledis
- Alexa Puopolo
- Malena Raslavicus
- Madeleine Ritchie
- Kylie Sanger
- Leia Shane
- Charlotte Taibi
- Julia Valanzola
- Charlotte Wells
- Sophia Wilcox
- Emmaline Wood
- Raya Young