WENHAM — The Academy at Penguin Hall, a private all-girls high school, celebrated 30 new graduates in the Class of 2023 on June 2.

The following students received their diplomas in a ceremony at the school campus off Essex Street in Wenham:

  • Annika Ainsworth
  • Caitlyn Baga Greene
  • Sophia Baker
  • Paige Biscaia
  • Soryn Bornhorst
  • Peyton Coppins
  • Olivia Davis
  • Isabelle DeSanto
  • Xamantha Mejia Duque
  • Stephanie Gomez
  • Keira Hogan
  • Mia Holguin
  • Katharine Hoskyns
  • MaryGrace Kane
  • Kyla Koumarianos
  • Anna Mayer
  • Peyton McGrath
  • Alexis Partaledis
  • Alexa Puopolo
  • Malena Raslavicus
  • Madeleine Ritchie
  • Kylie Sanger
  • Leia Shane
  • Charlotte Taibi
  • Julia Valanzola
  • Charlotte Wells
  • Sophia Wilcox
  • Emmaline Wood
  • Raya Young

