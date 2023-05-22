SALEM — From New Orleans to Harvard, and on to the Witch City, Dee-1 has just one message to share via a life lived through hip-hop: respecting other people matters. At least that was the artist-in-residence’s message this week.
“I’m about to show you a positive relationship chain, just like I have these chains on now,” said David Augustine Jr., better known by his stage name Dee-1, while speaking to a room full of students at New Liberty Innovation School Friday morning. “These chains are made up of links.”
Dee-1 then pointed to a projector screen behind him, which at the time had an animated slide with dancing letters combining to form the words “RELATIONSHIPS SKILLS.” Alongside it was some inside baseball representing the broader instructional point behind the day, from an education standpoint: social-emotional learning (SEL) competency, of which relationship skills are just one of a half-dozen concentrations.
“I’m going to show you a chain of positive relationships,” Dee-1 said. “I’m only standing in front of y’all today because of a chain of a whole bunch of positive relationships stacked on top of each other. It happened over the course of... like... 13 years. Watch this positive relationship chain.”
It started with D.J. Willie Shakes in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, reaching out in 2010 over shared interests, the artist outlined through his presentation. Further connections led Dee-1, then a middle school teacher and rapper in New Orleans, to “a brother named Bakari in 2012. Bakari is a journalist. He writes about hip-hop, so Bakari starts to write stories about me.”
Nine years later, “Bakari tells me he just finished doing a fellowship at Harvard University. He’s like, ‘Dee, this is like... a hip-hop fellowship,’” Dee-1 said. “Because Bakari and I had a positive relationship for nine years, he introduces me to someone named Dr. Marcyliena Morgan at Harvard. She and I get on the phone, we connect... and we form a positive relationship.”
Through that, Dee-1 is in Salem in 2023 as the school district’s first-ever artist in residence, sharing his story and reaching students throughout the district’s middle and high school ages.
With stops already performed in Saltonstall School, Collins Middle and others, Dee-1 got around Salem this past weekend with time spent in the school district’s “SEE ME” exhibit and events held at Peabody Essex Museum.
He came to Salem through Harvard’s Nasir Jones Hiphop Fellowship, where he’s the official fellow for academic year 2022-23. Named in honor of the rap artist Nas, the Fellowship is an academia-crossing venture of the Hiphop Archive and Research Institute and Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research. Projects coming out of it “may be manuscript projects, performance pieces, album work, curriculum planning, primary archival research, seminar teaching, and exhibition preparation, among other possibilities,” the Hutchins Center’s website reads.
But Dee-1’s work in Salem is much more than just a college project, some contribution to a layer of thesis work, or a footnote at the end of a report.
“I was a middle school teacher previously, so my passion for blending hip-hop with social-emotional learning and education led to an organic relationship with the district,” Dee-1 said Friday. “The personnel here have been really open to something new, dynamic and non-traditional like this.”
Students, whether they’re from Salem or New Orleans, “are still very impressionable in middle and high school, meaning they’re looking often times to entertainers to speak to what they’ve been able to get out of themselves. They’re like, ‘I connect with this entertainer because he or she is able to speak to what I’m going through.’
“But I’m an educator at heart, first and foremost. So that’s what’s important to me — using my music as a teaching tool,” Dee-1 continued. “A lot of the music that’s appealing to them, it’s filled with a lot of lies, a lot of exaggerations that lean toward exaggerating a negative lifestyle. But that lifestyle seems really appealing, because it’s presented over a catchy beat and really catchy rhymes. So for an artist like me, it’s an uphill battle.”
One that a school district can help with, that is. Dee-1, by now a celebrated sight in a number of Salem middle and high school communities, came to Salem this past March after forming a positive relationship with Eliza Cassella, the district’s director of social emotional learning, culture and climate.
“I’ve been on a mission to find alternative and innovative approaches to social emotional learning, because social emotional learning is a process, not a program,” Cassella said. “We need to have a collective mindset around what we just did today — social emotional learning in action, and how we bring folks who look like our students, who talk about the concepts our teachers have been talking about all year.
“This concept of an artist-in-residence in the form of a hip-hop artist met that vision around ‘our traditional approaches don’t work, so let’s think outside the box,’” Cassella continued. “Post-COVID, we know what students experienced is overwhelming, and we need to create spaces where we turn the light back on for students in school, and the light in themselves as well.”
