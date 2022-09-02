ROCKPORT — The Black Feathers, an acclaimed duo from the UK, will kick off The Old Sloop’s 14th season with a show Saturday, Sept. 10.
Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler of the Black Feathers write songs that are both modern and ancient, weaving in traditional influences so thoroughly that they become the essence of fresh creations.
Americana, folk, and acoustic indie rock sensibilities coexist comfortably in their music, with Hughes’ guitar work buoying their stunning harmonies.
The performance will be in the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. at 7:30 pm. California-based duo Jaeger & Reid will open the show.
This season’s concerts will return to the church’s Fellowship Hall, an intimate space with excellent acoustics and the concert series’ home for its first eleven seasons. Mindful of COVID-19, the organizers will limit capacity to 100 to allow space for attendees to distance.
Four more concerts will round out the fall season.
On Sept. 30, singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist, and educator Pamela Means will present her original program entitled “The Power of the Protest Song.”
On Oct. 28, NPR 2022 Tiny Desk Concert winner Alisa Amador will appear with her trio. On Nov. 19, international touring musician and award-winning songwriter Joe Jencks will return. And on Dec. 16, Nova Scotian sisters Cassie and Maggie will present a Christmas program of Celtic music and dance.
Visit the website at oldslooppresents.org for tickets and more information. Tickets are also available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Advance tickets for the September 10 concert are $15 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. The suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $40 for families.