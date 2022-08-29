Despite the recent rains, the region remains in a deep drought that’s impacting everyday life with outdoor-water bans, wildfires burning for weeks and rivers running dry.
The Drought of 2022 isn’t over yet.
“The situation obviously is not looking great,” said Vandana Rao, director of water policy for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Her assessment came during a meeting of the state’s Drought Management Task Force last week.
Between May 25 and Aug. 22, most of Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Middlesex counties received between a quarter to half as much precipitation as they typically did in that time frame during a 30-year period, National Weather Service’s Nicole Belk told the task force recently.
That’s the reality Darrell Seppala, who runs Lighthouse Landscaping out of Gloucester, faces daily. When lawns aren’t growing, he’s not mowing.
The drought hasn’t decreased the number of customers he serves, but it has cut back on how much maintenance work is needed.
“We’re pretty much done with mowing,” Seppala said early last week.
The weather got even drier in the past month, with only between 10% and 25% of the normal precipitation falling in a U-shaped stretch including Boston, Worcester, Cape Ann and the North Shore. The outlook for the fall is above-average temperatures and an uncertainty about rainfall totals, the NWS said.
Rivers across the region have been hit hard. Ronald Horwood, an NWS senior meteorologist, told the task force he’s seen “lower flows, many more record low-level flows, and just a general decline in the river environment,” with Essex County among others appearing “exceptionally bad right now.”
In late July, the Ipswich River Watershed Association announced that the river — which supplies water to about a dozen communities, was at a record low for this time of year.
Brush and wildfires — burning in woods across the region — have sprouted up from Rockport and Gloucester to Saugus.
This past week the fires burned in woods in Georgetown, where the drought’s impact burned deep into the dry soil.
The Georgetown fire impacted thousands of Rowley Water Company customers who were alerted about possible discoloration in the water supply due to the fire.
To preserve water, many municipalities or water agencies — 168 of the state’s water suppliers — have restricted outdoor water use, calling on households to limit or entirely cease activities such as irrigating lawns and new plants.
Steve Clayton, the golf pro at Rockport Golf Club, said the course is still in good standing despite the dire drought conditions.
“We have a well and irrigation pond,” he explained, “although it’s at the lowest point I’ve ever seen in the 32 years I’ve been here. Right now we’re focusing on the tees and the greens and making sure they’re still growing and staying healthy. You can see a lot of baked-out fairways, though. Some have cracks in the turf. It’s almost like a desert situation.”
Clayton said they haven’t cleaned the club’s golf carts since Rockport implemented an outdoor water ban last month.
“We have enough water to get by in our current condition,” he said. “We’re not looking to purchase water. I’ve heard some stories of other golf courses doing that. That would be a logistic nightmare and very costly.”
In Peabody, the city recently moved to a mandatory water ban that prohibits all lawn watering and washing of cars; only hand watering by pail or can is allowed. and there is a $100 fine for anyone who violates the ban.
Getting residents to comply with these limits does not always prove easy, a challenge that prompted Mass. Water Works Association Executive Director Jennifer Pederson to suggest putting Gov. Charlie Baker himself in front of cameras to encourage cutting back on water usage.
“I feel like we’ve been a little slow to escalate some of this communication piece based on the plan,” Pederson said. “I did retweet about the water use restrictions, and frankly, there are folks out there — I got someone tweet back to me, ‘Never.’ It really is a difficult task to communicate with the public on this and get them to react, and maybe we need a little more force behind it.”
Rao praised “expansive” outdoor watering restrictions implemented by many cities, municipal providers and suppliers in response to the drought, but urged more conservation.
“The thing we would want to continue to reiterate is that ... where there’s no public water supply system and people are on wells, even private wells, they too need to exercise the same level of restraint in how much water they’re using outdoors. We just don’t want wells drying up or having other issues where they can’t access the water they need for their daily use,” Rao said.
Material from the State House News Service was used in this report. Staff Writer Michael Cronin contributed to this report.