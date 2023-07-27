BEVERLY — In 2016, Beverly resident Joe Boccia decided to sell the 8-acre parcel that had been home to Camp Mitchman, a summer camp that more than three generations of Beverly residents attended over the years. While he was ready to let go, Boccia didn’t want to sell to a developer that would underutilize the the historic site or turn it into another subdivision.
Fortunately, around this same time Jonathan Zoba and his brother Ben learned of the sale and quickly acted to acquire the property. For the next seven years, the two would work to transform the space into The Garden School, a centralized location for agricultural education, produce markets, skill-sharing, philosophical discussion, spiritual fulfillment, and more.
“Our hope was not just to beautify the grounds and plant gardens, but to educate other people to do the same and create a sort of value-generative center that restores and improves this property,” explained The Garden School Director Jonathan Zoba. “And in the process, we’re educating young people on the same skills so that they can go forth and continue their work at other properties.”
The two created the non-profit Edenic Development, in reference to The Garden of Eden, underscoring their mission to create an ideal space where people’s physical, spiritual, and intellectual needs are addressed in one place.
“The ‘Edenic philosophy’ is another side of The Garden School where it’s not just all about the garden or the food. When you have a sort of well-established material foundation, a beautiful, life-giving setting, then you have an opportunity to pursue the higher realms of culture and spirituality. Agriculture historically is the foundation or starting point of culture and civilization, so in an ideal sense you don’t stop there,” explained Zoba.
Volunteers can expect to gain knowledge and work on the property with seeding, planting, weeding, harvesting, stocking the farm, and a variety of other tasks. They can also expect to do more beyond physical labor. Zoba has utilized the manor, the centerpiece of the property, as a lyceum, a space for lectures, adult education programs, and discussions of health, philosophy, science, religion, and other mind-stimulating topics. Currently The Garden School hosts “Philosophy Hour” on Monday nights at 7 in the manor. Down the line, the Zobas also hope to host art exhibits, musical performances, and other cultural events.
“We don’t wanna impose any sort of religious or spiritual assumptions/requirements on people who want to just get involved in the farm and maybe philosophy, Jonathan Zoba said. “But philosophy is where these types of spiritual questions are asked and discussed, so they’re all kind of bridged. In our philosophy group we’re reading Plato’s “Republic,” and the whole book is about an analogy between an ideal city and an individual. and the analogy is that we as humans have different parts in us that we need to address. There’s the physical, fleshly impulses or appetites, which we take care of with the garden. and then you have the intellectual side where you develop your own concept of the world and philosophy, which we have the programs in the manor for. and then there’s the inner, more private and personal side, our spirituality.”
For fostering spirituality, The Garden School made use of a moat clearing at the top of the hill on their property as a sort of sacred space, where people can meditate, pray, and worship —with organized worship services every Sunday.
While these initiatives to fully address the physical, mental, and spiritual needs of individuals are integral to The Garden School’s vision, Zoba nevertheless emphasizes the value of agricultural work and horticulture as a powerful tool for education, community building, and practical skill training.
“We think that (agricultural training) should be a foundation for everybody in society, and then the next step after that is practical training in some skill whether it’s stone working, woodworking, cooking, or anything else. So that’s the ideal that we are trying to promote, and we’re doing what we can to create that ideal here — to try to augment existing educational systems and encourage schools or any other educational organization to include more agricultural or horticultural education for youth,” said Zoba.
What was once old tennis courts, located at the front of the property, has been filled with compost and turned into the garden. The garden also acts as a classroom for the school, with “learn by doing” being the motto. Then, with the produce collected from the farm and through partnerships with other local growers such as the Northern Lights and Brooksby farms, volunteers can gain experience with marketing and budgeting through work at the farm stand, which opened for the year last Tuesday.
“That’s one way that we can connect with the community and simultaneously supply them with food. Then, when people find out about us through the farm stand, they get involved and volunteer,” said Zoba.
With immediate plans to hardscape the perimeter of the garden, create a “pick-your-own” flower operation, and kickstart more cultural events, The Garden School is looking to improve on the past seven years by providing even more opportunity for personal growth and education.
On Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., visitors are invited for a “community conversation” to discuss the past and future course for The Garden School.