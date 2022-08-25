SALEM — Galyna Shlapak, a Salem resident and Ukrainian citizen, stood in front of about 200 neighbors and allies Wednesday to observe a holiday in a way she never thought she’d need to.
“This is the hardest Independence Day we’ve ever had,” she said. “We’ve had 30 years of... you know, being independent — finally free, something people were hoping for so long.
“Unfortunately, today, we have to defend our land again,” Shlapak continued, looking over the crowd. “But unlike all those centuries before, when Ukrainians were on their own in their battles, today, we’re not alone.”
Area officials and residents gathered at Riley Plaza Wednesday morning to observe and celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine. The holiday commemorates the nation’s formal declaration of independence on Aug. 24, 1991.
This year, the event also fell on the exact six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, begun on Feb. 24. The crisis sparked immediate outcry around the world, including local vigils and relief efforts that quickly spread throughout the North Shore and which have continued in the months since.
Wednesday provided an education opportunity on the pieces of blue and gold fabric waving throughout the city since winter, many of which were personally sewn by local resident Kris Wilson.
“As we raise the blue and yellow flag, I’d like to tell you what these colors mean,” Shlapak said. “The blue color represents the sky, and the yellow represents the bountiful fields of Ukraine.
“Ukraine used to feed the world, and this land has been a battlefield for centuries. Because it’s so good, everyone wants a piece of it,” Shlapak continued. “Ukrainian people, for centuries, had to struggle to defend their own country, to defend their own families. and this isn’t new for us.”
But what is new (though perhaps 31 years late) is support from the United States.
“Unlike all those centuries before, when Ukrainians were on their own in their battles, today, we’re not alone,” Shlapak said. “Today, we have the support from people of the world, from this beautiful country that’s helped us so much. and I want to thank this country, to you Americans here, for supporting us so nicely. I’m afraid Ukraine wouldn’t stand a chance without your support.”
State Rep. Paul Tucker spoke early in the ceremony, remarking on the resilience he has witnessed from Ukrainian people.
“We’ve gathered so often on this plaza here, Riley Plaza. We’ve gathered sometimes in celebration, sometimes in sadness depending on world events, national events, and local events,” Tucker said. “We’ve seen the horrors on the 6 o’clock news. We see what this great, powerful nation has gone through.
“What has really come through to me in the coverage we’ve seen is resilience, the resilience of the Ukrainian people — from the leadership, to the working men and women that make the country go, and the children,” he said.
Tucker encouraged those at the local gathering to not dwell on the magnitude of the distance between Salem and Independence Square in Kyiv, some 4,667 miles away, and think it may only have little impact on the crisis.
“This is being repeated across the country,” Tucker said. “These small gatherings will grow, and we want to make sure the Ukrainian people hear us loud and clear, standing with them.”
Moments later, the Rev. James Morris of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Bridge Street thanked Tucker for his insight.
“I can tell you, we’re together with the people of Ukraine,” Morris said,” not only today in person, but by way of the memories we share in our hearts of those immigrants who first came to Salem well over 100 years ago and established themselves here... not far at all, in the Derby Wharf neighborhood.”
Those first immigrants came to Salem in 1918, fleeing the dangers of World War I. They went on to start the church Morris now leads and “became part of this community as hard-working people, people of faith, people who made all kinds of contributions,” he said. “On behalf of my parishioners and myself, I want to thank Mayor (Kim) Driscoll and the city of Salem, and all of you who have joined us today in solidarity, in support of the people of Ukraine. I invite you to join me in prayer.”
