Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.