Capt. Charles Hart sailed out of Salem in the brig the New Priscilla on Sept. 24, 1828, never to return.
He and his crew fell prey to a beastly lot of marine pirates and her capture was one of the worst cases of piracy against an American vessel on record.
Most of the story is recalled in Francis B. C. Bradlee’s book “Piracy in the West Indies and Its Suppression,” and in the newspaper archives.
The New Priscilla (125 tons) was bound for Sumatra and the pepper coast when it cleared Salem Custom House. Hart would make a few runs from Havana to South Carolina.
The coin needed for the trip to pay for pepper cargo was in Spanish currency carted in kegs and linen sacks from the Asiatic bank on Essex Street down to the wharf.
His logbook records two runs and a departure for the pepper coast Jan. 22, 1829. By Feb. 14, foul play was cited by Capt. John Conega of the Mary Jane.
The report was confirmed by Lieutenant Shearer of the H.B.M. schooner Monkey. On Feb. 3, Hart sailed from Charleston, bound for Havana and had fallen to pirates on Feb. 14 (Daily Georgian, Wednesday, June 10, 1829, Savannah, Ga.)
An extract from Captain Weston’s letter dated March 16 was published in the Portsmouth Journal and Rockingham Gazette, Saturday, March 21, 1829. It reads as follows:
“There is a great reason to fear that the officers and crew of the brig New Priscilla, of Salem, have shared an equally deplorable fate, although many persons entertain hopes that they may have escaped in the boats, which were not seen on board the vessel when she was fallen in with.
“The New Priscilla was last from Charleston, S.C., bound to Matanzas, and was commanded by Capt. Charles Hart, an enterprising, resolute man, and worthy citizen…A letter from Capt. Weston, who has arrived at Charleston from Havana, says he has no doubt that Capt. Hart and his crew were all cut off.
“The captain of an English sloop informed Capt. Weston, who arrived at Charleston, S.C., on the 7th, from Havana, that the same day the brig ‘New Priscilla’, of Salem, was seen on the Bank, he saw a ship lying to, in company with a small vessel, and that several other vessels were in sight, some of which probably fell into the hands of the pirates.”
On April 16 came this report:
“In the Royal Gazette of the 15th of March, we find the following statement relative to the brig New Priscilla. Captain Hart, from this port bound Havana:
“Anthony Kemp, master of the sloop Industry, of this port, states, that about twelve days ago, he discovered a brig at some distance, apparently aground, on the south side of Antros (Andros) Island, to which tie proceeded for the purpose of affording assistance in case it was needed; and that going on board he found no prisoner near the vessel; her rigging had been cut in some places, her sails shattered and loose, the boat having been cut from the davits; several bags of ice lying on deck, and some chests had been broken. Ongoing below the lockers were found broken open and some wearing apparel and several papers strewed about. The name ‘New Priscilla, of Salem’ is painted on the stern and bows. Finding it impossible to get the brig off, we proceeded to take out the cargo, which consisted of Rice in tierces and hags, which having effected with the assistance of another little vessel at came there on the following day, she floated, and was towed to a place of more security, where the remainder of the cargo was taken out and landed. A part of the cargo has arrived here, and other vessels have been sent to bring the whole to port. The papers, among which is said to be the logbook, are not yet brought from the wreck, but expected in a day or two.”
A few years before the capture of the New Priscilla some American vessels made an aggressive campaign to ferret out the pilfering menaces.
From 1824 until the capture of the New Priscilla, piracy spread to an alarming extent and several defenseless merchantmen were captured at the very entrance of large ports such as Havana.
Merchants banded together at the Salem Marine Insurance office to form a committee to urge Congress to amend laws on the willful destruction of vessels upon the high seas and suppress pirates in the West Indies.
The tragic loss of the New Priscilla initiated a powerful change, and she would ultimately become a kind of sacrificial vessel to anchor a higher justice against piracy.
Hart will never know that his brig would make such waves and trigger powerful altercations — an American armada cleaned out the villainous sea rovers to create a safer sea.
According to Bradlee, one of the last acts of piracy was in September 1832 on the Salem brig the Mexican, owned by Joseph Peabody and commanded by Capt. John G. Butman.
Soon after, the reign of piracy would end.
A little lore — two sailors received a divine intervention, which came from a howling black cat on the Charleston docks.
The superstitious fellows decided they were not going to test the fates, so they hopped a rig back to Salem.
Sources say one lived to a ripe old age in Salem and during several tavern crawls told the tale of how he escaped the grim reaper of the New Priscilla.
Hart’s logbooks are housed at the Peabody Essex Museum.
Melissa Davenport Berry is a local historical and genealogical researcher and writer. She writes for Newsbank’s Genealogy group and is a researcher for Heritage Collectors Society. Visit her website at americana-archives.com.