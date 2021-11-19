The Open Door will hold its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at different local supermarkets.
“Your donation puts food in the hands of people right here in our community facing hunger,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said in a prepared statement. “As we all prepare to celebrate and gather with loved ones, please consider making a donation so that everyone can have hunger-free holidays this year.”
Requests for food assistance during this pandemic year were up 27%, according the nonprofit, which reports that in 2020, it helped “9,681 unduplicated people from 4,703 households through the distribution of 2.46 million pounds of food, amounting to 2.05 million meals.”
The Open Door is a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham.
Drop-off food donation areas will be located at these Gloucester grocery stores:
- , 101 Gloucester Crossing Road.
- , 6 Thatcher Road.
- , 127 Eastern Ave.
Food donations will also be accepted in:
- at Crosby’s Marketplace, 3 Summer St.
- at Shaw’s, 146 High St.
- at Market Basket, 231 Newburyport Turnpike.
The Open Door has enlisted members of the Gloucester Police Department, the community group We Are All in This Together, and students and staff of the Pingree School in Hamilton to assist at the Gloucester Market Basket location.
Volunteers from Ipswich YMCA will be at Market Basket in Rowley, and the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club will be at Crosby’s Marketplace in Manchester.
The Open Door is specifically seeking cereal donations as it “is consistently an item in high demand.”
More information about the organization and how to give or get help may be found at foodpantry.org.