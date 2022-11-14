BEVERLY — The Shoebert phenomenon has spawned a merchandise craze that includes T-shirts, sugar cookies, ice cream and chocolates. Now the story of the charismatic gray seal is expanding into the field of literature.
At least two children's books based on the adventures of Shoebert, both written by Beverly residents, are now available. One is by Stanley Forman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, and his wife, Debbie; the other is by Sarah Hastings, a preschool teacher.
"It's a wonderful, upbeat, happy story," Stanley Forman said. "I think it's something that parents will read to their children."
Shoebert, for those who need reminding, caused a bit of a sensation in Beverly and beyond this fall when he made his way from the ocean to the Shoe Pond at the Cummings Center. He hung out in the pond for a couple of weeks, attracting adoring crowds, before making a middle-of-the-night trek across the parking lot to the police station. He was taken to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut before being released back into the ocean. A tracking device shows that he's returned to the ocean near the North Shore.
Forman, who won three Pulitzer Prizes as a photographer for the Boston Herald American, and still works as a freelance photographer and videographer, went to the pond every day to take pictures of Shoebert. One day he even talked to him. "I said, 'Hi Shoebie,' and waved my keys," Forman said. "He was watching me."
Forman said he was telling his wife how much he missed Shoebert after he left Beverly, so she started acting like she was Shoebert. "She said, 'One day I was swimming in Beverly Harbor. I saw lots of beautiful fish and decided to follow them,' and I said, 'Oh my God, I gotta do a book,'" Forman said.
The soft-cover book is called "Shoebert's Great Adventure." It includes more than 20 photos by Forman, with each page telling the Shoebert story in chronological order. The cover art was done by Anna Mourer, an art teacher at Beverly Middle School. The book will be available on the website www.blurb.com/ and at Sweetwater & Co. in Beverly Farms, Forman said. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mystic Aquarium.
Forman, 77, retired last year from full-time work. He's been chasing news on the police scanner for decades, and won Pulitzer Prizes for his famous photos of a 2-year-old girl and her 19-year-old godmother plunging to the ground in a fire escape collapse in 1975, and a white teenager pointing an American flag toward a Black man during an anti-busing demonstration in 1976.
Teaming up with his wife to write a light-hearted story of a friendly seal has been "wonderful," he said, particularly in light of the fact that they spend much of their time watching their 14-month-old grandson, Liam, to whom they dedicated the book.
"We've had a lot of fun," Forman said.
While Forman was tracking Shoebert with his camera, Hastings was a frequent visitor to the Shoe Pond in her job as a nanny and babysitter.
"One of the boys I'm with is 3½ and he got really attached," she said. "He'd say, 'Where's Shoebert?' and I'd say, 'He'll be back one day.'"
"We started talking about the story — the rescue workers, how he walked to the police station, his doctor's appointment at Mystic Aquarium — and before we knew it, it was a book," Hastings said. "I spend a lot of my days reading a lot of kids' books and I always wanted to write one."
Hastings, 29, wrote the story in rhyme and did the illustrations herself. The paperback book is called "Shoebert the Traveling Seal." It is being published by The Book Shop at Beverly Farms under its Industry Books LLC imprint and costs $14.99. Pre-orders are available at https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/item/TNRw5nxbGqT5eYF9zbuBMA. One dollar from each purchase will go to the Mystic Aquarium.
"It was a cute moment in history," Hastings said. "If kids see the book they can say, 'I remember that.'"