HAMILTON — Earlier this month, the Hamilton Police Department submitted a pair of paw prints to the state’s fingerprint identification system — prints belonging to one chocolate Labrador by the name of Luca.
The search returned with a history of crime, according to the state police. To be exact, offenses that included chasing vehicles and the destruction of a chew toy. Fortunately, after completing a court-appointed diversion program with Professional Canine Services, Luca became eligible for employment with law enforcement, the state police was happy to report. and on Aug. 2, he was sworn in as the Hamilton Police Department’s new comfort and therapy dog.
The authenticity of those documents? Who can say? The state police did make the most of the light-hearted moment to share a photo of the ceremony and wish Hamilton’s newest officer a long and prosperous career.
Luca will be the department’s very first K-9, and take on the role of providing comfort and relief to citizens or officers who have experienced trauma.
“Everyone that’s met him loves him,” said Officer Michael Girolimon, Luca’s handler and the one who originally brought the idea of getting a therapy dog to the department’s administration.
“He was purchased with the intention of maintaining officer wellness within the department and to be utilized for citizens if there’s any traumatic events in town,” Girolimon said. “We’ll be going around to the schools or to see the elderly population in town, to make people feel better, de-escalate a situation, or anything like that.”
Before meeting Luca, Girolimon first contacted Professional Canine Services, a Middleboro dog-training company that prepares dogs for different purposes such as personal protection, tracking, and comfort or therapy.
“I explained how we were looking to get a comfort therapy dog for the department, and the head guy over there said, ‘Well, I have a great dog ready to go right now. You just need to come down and do the training if it’s something that you’re interested in.’”Girolimon said. “He sent me a couple pictures, and then I went down and met Luca, we hit it off. It was a good bond right away, and I just said, ‘Yeah, this is it. Let’s do it.’”
Community members can expect to see Luca with Girolimon at different town events throughout the year.
“When I’m working, he’s working. If I’m on patrol answering calls, he’s on patrol with me answering calls,” Girolimon said. “If I’m doing some of my job responsibilities at the station, he’s at the station. But we also have gone around to different events in town, like fireworks shows or most recently the ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event at the library.
”We’re going to bring (Luca) around to get him out there and be involved in the community,” he said.