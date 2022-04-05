BEVERLY — Forget all those stereotypes of the battling brothers in rock ‘n’ roll or the big-time actors having a side gig with a slide guitar.
The Bacon Brothers — actor Kevin and songwriter Michael — are serious about their music. With two decades performing as The Bacon Brothers under their belts and their 10th album about to drop, they’ll take the stage at The Cabot April 16 at 8 p.m.
“We were raised in a family that appreciated everything that was artistic. I was in a band with our sister when I was in high school. We were given art lessons and dance lessons and acting lessons. That’s just the kind of family we grew up in,” Michael Bacon said.
“It was just a natural thing for Kevin and I to do things together. I discovered early on that he had a natural gift for sharing sentiments that were personal to him, but in fact universal as far as most people were concerned. That’s really the essence of what our band has been all about and it’s been immensely satisfying to us.”
His brother, the Golden Globe-winning, star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame actor, said both have a special drive inside.
“Both of us have a strong work ethic and a desire to create,” Kevin Bacon said. “It can be overwhelming at times, especially when considering our other obligations. .. I’m always hungry to work on something, and often that’s when the songs pop up. So that gives me another reason to continue to create.”
The duo’s landmark new album, “The Way We Love,” is a set of songs that explores intimate relationships, sources of both purpose and passion.
“The songs are all about the things we love, the way we love music, the way we love family, the way we love our wives, the way we love the world and humanity,” Michael Bacon said.
“Inevitably, most songs are about love… or lack of love… but people still want to hear them.”
“The Way We Love,” with a July 17 release date, includes two gems recorded live at Sony Hall in New York City.
IF YOU GO
The Bacon Brothers
The Cabot, 285 Cabot St., Beverly
Saturday, April 16, 8 p.m.
Tickets: www.thecabot.org