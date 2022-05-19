Well, they’re only 80 apiece.
But still — it’s awesome to see them in action.
So why do they hate each other?
Two elderly actresses are fighting for the same stage role ... in a new play, “Best If Used By,” written by Ipswich actor and author Doug Brendel, whose columns appear in the Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times, among other reputable publications.
The story was inspired by two North Shore women. Brendel worked with each of them in different community theatre productions.
“Each of them knocked me out!” he says. “They both had 20 years on me, but they had more energy than I had. Not to mention talent!”
Which gave him the idea to create a show featuring both of them: beloved performers Becky Axelrod of Essex and Barbara Bourgeois of Andover.
“Best If Used By,” will be presented as a staged reading at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, hosted free of charge by Stage 284 at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. A $1 donation is suggested to benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund.
The play — 75 minutes, no intermission — will be immediately followed by a Q&A with the playwright and actors.
As the two women arrive for an audition — both early, and each needing the role for different reasons — their shared history is gradually revealed. And it ain’t pretty.
Turns out they’ve known each other since college and — far touchier — each of them has a personal past involvement with the director (who seems to be late for the audition).
Soon, an even more intriguing secret comes to the surface.
Along the way, there are laughs, tears, a little music — and something pretty close to fisticuffs.
“I’ve seen each of these actors in action,” Brendel says, “and I wrote this play to show them off. I think it’s going to be a fun ride!”
The play turns out to be about aging but also ageism — the natural tendency to discount the value of the elderly. It’s also about love and loss, resentment and reconciliation.
IF YOU GO
Best If Used By
Original play by Doug Brendel
7 p.m., Saturday, May 21,
The Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton.
A $1 donation is suggested to benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund.
For more, contact Doug Brendel at Unconventional@DougBrendel.com.