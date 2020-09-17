DANVERS — Town Meeting members will have the opportunity on Oct. 26 to debate and vote on the “Thin Blue Line” flag controversy that exploded across town last month.
A Special Town Meeting has been scheduled, following a citizen’s petition presented to selectmen by the Citizens to Restore Respect of First Responders in the Town of Danvers.
Keith Lucy, a former selectman, submitted this petition to the board and town clerk on Tuesday with approximately 450 signatures from residents — more than twice the amount needed to call for a special meeting by petition.
The Town Meeting vote will attempt to decide whether or not town fire trucks and other public safety apparatus should be allowed to display “Thin Blue Line” flags.
The citizen’s group was organized by Lucy and fellow Town Meeting members Rick Bettencourt, Dana Michael Hagan and Mark Zuberek. Lucy said the group now has more than 100 members on Facebook.
The “Thin Blue Line” flags were first removed from town fire trucks after Town Manager Steve Bartha ordered their removal on Aug. 25. In a statement, Bartha said he requested the removal of the flags after he received a complaint from a resident.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” he said in the statement. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
The decision sparked controversy.
The Danvers Firefighters Association released its own statement opposing the decision, saying the flag is not political and has been displayed on town fire trucks since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty.
The union later clarified this to say that a decal of the “Thin Blue Line” had been displayed for the past two years, and the flags were only recently placed on the trucks.
On Sept. 2, selectmen held a “community conversation” on the decision to hear residents’ opinions. In the end, the board voted 4-1 in support of Bartha. Board member Maureen Bernard was the only one to voice disagreement with Bartha’s decision.
According to state law, selectmen have 45 days after being presented with a citizen’s petition, which has the required signatures, to schedule a Special Town Meeting. Oct. 26 is 41 days after selectmen were presented with the petition.
According to Selectman Gardner Trask, the board asked Lucy and the citizen’s group if they would consider allowing the “Thin Blue Line” warrant article to be included at a scheduled Special Town Meeting Nov. 16 on some zoning issues, in order to save the town money. Trask said that scheduling a separate meeting would cost taxpayers approximately $10,000.
Trask said the dollar estimate came from a former town clerk, and the money would be spent on printing and mailing packets to all 149 Town Meeting members, hiring legal council to review the wording of the warrant article, paying custodial staff to set up, clean and break down the Danvers High School field house, paying police officers who are required to work during the meeting, and other administrative costs.
But “that’s the cost of democracy,” Lucy said, adding that he doesn’t believe the actual cost would amount to anything near $10,000.
Lucy said it’s important to hold the meeting within 45 days in order to prevent the issue from going cold in the minds of voters.
“We want to prevent selectmen from dragging their feet and sweeping this under the rug,” he added.
Lucy said he also wanted to make sure everyone who attends the meeting is there for the “Thin Blue Line” debate, and not “some oddball zoning issue.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.