PEABODY — A third-grade student from South Elementary School has won this year’s George Peabody Essay Contest. Fittingly, for his desire to enhance local schools.
Constantine Moustakis of Melissa Matuza’s class wrote in his essay that he would make sure every student has access to science labs and up-to-date learning technology, as well as greenhouses so they could grow fruits and vegetables and then “eat what they worked hard to grow.”
“Then, I’d hire a chef for every school to make healthy, delicious food for all students,” Constantine wrote.
The annual contest called for third-graders to identify how they would spend money to help others, just as famed philanthropist George Peabody — the city’s namesake — did in the 19th century.
Peabody donated nearly half of his fortune over his life to establish the Peabody Institutes in Peabody, Danvers and Baltimore, the Peabody Museums at Harvard and Yale, and other education centers. He also helped the poor by providing them with free education facilities and safe, affordable housing, according to the Peabody Historical Society.
Third-graders in the city visited the George Peabody House on Washington Street ahead of the contest to learn about the philanthropist’s impact.
“I am so proud of these students for the kindness, thoughtfulness and spirit of philanthropy that was expressed in their essays,” Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a statement. “These students showed that they not only learned about the history of George Peabody, but that they share his admirable desire to help others.”
Olivia Lakkis, of Taylor Santry’s class at the Burke Elementary School, won second place for her desired donation of medical supplies and health services to those in need.
Third winner Blake Ibbiston, of Colleen White’s class at the Center Elementary School, wrote that he would want to help veterans secure housing and other services to support them.
Liliana Gonzales, of Megan Robinson’s class at Thomas Carroll Elementary, and Jay Dellaporta, of Melissa LaHaye’s class at John E. McCarthy Elementary, also both received honorable mentions for their essays.
To learn more about George Peabody, visit https://peabodymuseums.com/.
