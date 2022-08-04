SALEM — The third level of the Museum Place parking garage in downtown Salem has re-opened, and officials expect the roof level will be open in about two weeks.
The city is completing work on a new surface on the roof of the garage that will prevent water from infiltrating the structure.
Traffic and Parking Director David Kucharsky said the $2.5 million project was necessary to ensure that the garage remains structurally sound.
The garage provides parking for up to 900 vehicles when it is fully open.
The project also includes some accessibility improvements to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and new security cameras.
The original plan for the project did not include closing the third level, where a number of spaces are reserved for owners of units in the adjacent Essex Condominiums. Those spaces were temporarily relocated to the first level.
But after a construction worker was killed in a collapse at the Government Center garage in Boston, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration created a new protocol that the floor directly below where heavy equipment is being used be placed off-limits.
Kucharsky said the closure of the third floor gave the city a chance to get some additional work done there, including repainting lines, updating lighting and cleaning.
"We're hoping people notice the changes and improvements," Kucharsky said.