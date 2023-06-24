BEVERLY — The Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College has a new exhibit on display in the Heftler Visiting Artist Gallery, "An Active Imagination: Mark Towner Thirty-Year Retrospective."
Artwork assembled for this exhibit, created from the 1990s to the present by Towner, who is the Dean of Visual and Performing Arts at Endicott, serves as his first retrospective exhibit. Over these three decades, Towner has explored a variety of themes relating to the human condition, often exploring personal and universal perspectives on psychology, identity, and expression.
Since 2001 Towner has led the School of Visual and Performing Arts, which encompasses four departments, 10 major programs, and state-of-the-art facilities including three galleries, two theaters, and multiple art, computer, and design studios.
Embracing a Jungian perspective, the artworks frequently reflect the process of the artist delving into his unconscious. Media include photography, printmaking, collage, and digital painting.
“From the beginning of my artistic pursuits as a grade-school child, I was enamored with the magic of photography," Towner said. "Though my mother taught me to draw at an early age, it was the cameras, lights, and lenses that pulled my heartstrings. By sixth grade I was making films with my best friend Franco, and during high school had built my own darkroom in the family laundry room. The mysteries of working in dark colored light, witnessing images miraculously appear from nowhere quickly had me captivated.”
The exhibit opened June 2 and runs through Sept. 15. It is free and open to the public. Hours at the Heftler Visiting Artist Gallery, Manninen Center for the Arts, 406 Hale St., are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; weekend hours by appointment.
Accompanying the exhibit is a catalog with essays by Shaun McNiff, Meg Black, and Towner, and includes an assortment of reproductions. For more information on the exhibit and catalog contact Gallery Director Elizabeth Bollenberg at 978-232-2247 or ebollenb@endicott.edu.