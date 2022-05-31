Residents across the North Shore gathered together for Memorial Day parades and in-person ceremonies Monday for the first time in three years.
In Danvers, Gold Star mother Mary Svoboda watched on as the parade rolled down Elm Street, and while a Memorial Day ceremony was held in front of Danvers Town Hall.
These events, she said, were an important part of honoring her son, Staff Sgt. Brad Svoboda, who served in Iraq and died in a car crash during a six-month humanitarian mission in Panama in 2007.
“He spent all that time in Iraq and came home safe and sound, and I said, ‘Oh, thank God.’ Then he went to Panama, and I thought everything was great,” she said. “But that’s what it was [that killed him.]”
Since then, Svoboda has gone to every Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Danvers. She said they “just make [her] feel good.”
“I have a pin that says ‘Home of the free because of the brave.’ and that’s what I have in my mind today,” she said.
That sentiment was also true for Richard Farrell, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1969 and rode in the veterans’ trolley during Danvers’ parade.
Farrell said the day, and being a part of the parade, was “humbling.”
“It’s nice that the little kids are out there and that people didn’t forget,” Farrell said. “That’s what you’re worried about for some years; that they’re not going to come anymore, they’re not going to remember.”
COVID-19 has kept Danvers and most other communities from hosting a full Memorial Day parade and ceremony since 2019.
Richard Moody, president of the Danvers Veterans Council, said a lot has changed in America over the last few years — especially when it comes to how divided Americans often feel.
“The vast majority of us, even though we’re unhappy with the way things in America may be at this moment, we do feel in our Danvers family, our community, that our attitude toward those veterans who have passed on have not changed,” Moody said from the steps of Danvers Town Hall.
At Peabody’s ceremony, Rep. Seth Moulton told the crowd of veterans, their families and other Peabody residents that it’s been an especially hard time to be in the service and in politics. But when he is having a rough day, Moulton said he thinks about his friend Marine Lance Cpl. Larry L. Wells.
Moulton served four tours in Iraq. Wells was shot and killed just 30 yards away from him during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
“I think of the sacrifice that he made and what he would want all of us to do to live up to all of our American values, which he gave his life for,” Moulton said.
Gov. Charlie Baker also spoke of the sacrifice these men and women made at Swampscott’s Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday.
“That freedom that they fought and died for, and paid an enormously high price for, was being bequeathed to us, those Americans who came after, as a gift,” Baker said at the ceremony, according to CBS Boston.
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said his community would always remember these heroes.
“I also think today of the people that did come home, that were scarred physically, mentally, and carried that for the rest of their lives…” Bettencourt said at the ceremony. “We, as the City of Peabody, are always very proud of you.”
The city’s Main Street was crowded with residents sitting on lawn chairs and curbsides while donning red, white and blue during Monday’s parade. As was Lowell Street, where Gaby Toussaint watched marching bands and veterans pass by with her daughters Frida, 8, and Alondra, 2.
It was their first time at the parade, she said.
“Events like this are super important because it brings us together after COVID,” Toussaint said. “We can just feel like we’re back to normal.”
The same was true in Danvers.
“This is America right here,” said Julie DeFelice, Farrell’s daughter. “What a beautiful day and Memorial Day weekend.”
