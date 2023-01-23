Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.