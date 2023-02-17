BEVERLY — Mark Thomas has been selected as principal of Beverly High School beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, Superintendent Sue Charochak has announced.
Thomas currently serves as assistant principal for the freshman academy at Beverly High and has worked at the high school for 20 years. He will succeed Betty Taylor, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
"(Thomas) has been an integral part of the Beverly High School community and can't wait to get started in his new role," Charochak said in a message to parents announcing the selection.
Thomas was a school adjustment counselor at Beverly High for 13 years and has been assistant principal for the past seven years. He was one of two finalists from a field of more than 20 people who applied for the principal's job. The other finalist was Tara Noyes, assistant principal at Cohasset High School. Charochak made the final selection.
Taylor announced in December that she will retire at the end of the school year. She began working as a teacher at Beverly High in 1985 and became principal in 2017.
Thomas will officially start as principal on July 1.