Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are condemning Russia's overnight invasion of Ukraine and calling for additional sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "unprovoked" attack.
Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine early Thursday and the assault began before dawn with a series of missile attacks against locations near the capital Kyiv, U.S. defense officials said. The assault spread quickly across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides.
The invasion marked the first full-scale ground war in Europe since World War II and drew worldwide condemnation.
Rep. Seth Moulton said Putin is "solely responsible for the bloodshed" in Ukraine and called for tougher punitive measures to punish his regime.
"We know that thousands of innocent people will die at Putin's hands," the Salem Democrat told reporters at a Thursday afternoon briefing. "We will look back at this as a defining moment in the history of Europe, the history of NATO, and the long confrontation between democracies and autocracies across the world."
Moulton, a former Marine captain and member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "dangerous for the world" because it would put Putin's troops "within inches" of NATO allies and American troops stationed in those European countries.
"We don't know where Putin is going to go next," he said. "And while this is not a time to be alarmist, if he does go next into a NATO country, Americans will die."
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said the international community must push for an "immediate drawdown of Russian military forces that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty."
"Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law, and constitutes a massively destabilizing event with repercussions that will be felt for decades to come," Trahan said in a statement. "Vladimir Putin and his enablers must pay a heavy price for their unjustified aggression."
President Joe Biden vowed Thursday that the world will "hold Russia accountable" for the invasion on Ukraine and spelled out a set of additional economic sanctions.
"Putin chose this war," Biden said in a live televised address. "And now he and his country will bear the consequences."
The new measures include efforts to cut off Russia from advanced technology, restrictions on Russian banks and sanctions on wealthy oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin.
Biden ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine to defend the eastern European country, which is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but announced a new deployment of ground and air forces to NATO's eastern flank.
"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict," Biden said. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east."
The president's remarks came amid a flurry of statements and social media posts by members of Congress, condemning the invasion and calling for a tough U.S. response.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., issued a statement saying Putin bears "full responsibility for Russia's unjustifiable war against Ukraine" and said the U.S. needs to "continue leveraging all of our diplomatic political and economic tools to bring an end to this unprovoked attack, and hold the Kremlin to account."
"This Russian invasion will cause immense human suffering, including the potential for mass casualties of people displaced from their homes as refugees," she said.
Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., who recently visited Ukraine with a delegation of lawmakers, said Putin is using regime change to set up a "puppet regime" in the country.
"Putin's actions are the acts of a craven, insecure leader who deserves contempt from us all," Keating posted on social media. "And for those that think this is some war in a remote part of the world — make no mistake this is an act of aggression and violence against all of us who value peace and democracy."
