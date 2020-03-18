SALEM — Three families have been displaced by a fire that broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Willow Avenue in Salem.
The fire, which quickly went to three alarms, did not result in any injuries to the 10 occupants or firefighters, who were still at the scene shortly before 8 a.m. checking for hot spots, said Salem fire Lt. Peter Schaeublin.
Schaeublin credited smoke detectors for that.
"At 4:22 a.m., we might have had a real tragedy," he said.
When fire crews arrived on scene there was already heavy fire on the second and third floors of the property, located at 13 Willow Ave.
The fire spread quickly due to the building's balloon frame construction, Schaeublin said. The fire was able to travel right to the roof.
City property records show the home was built in 1890.
Three families, including five children and five adults, lived there.
Crews had some difficulty accessing part of the fire due to power lines nearby. Nearby homes were able to be protected.
Schaeublin said the early morning fire is a good reminder to check smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation this morning.
Salem fire crews got assistance from Swampscott, Lynn, Marblehead, Peabody, Beverly, and Wenham fire departments.
