IPSWICH — Sometime in the early morning hours on Monday, a thresher shark washed up on Crane Beach. After being made aware of the situation, The Trustees, who are responsible for the management and conservation of Crane Beach, buried the shark in an area off of the upper beach.
“Once staff were made aware, they followed our protocol of notifying the New England Aquarium and the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire. We typically report marine animals dead or alive and usually bury dead mammals if they are not collected. Staff always bury fish that wash up, including striped bass, bluefish, and bluefin tuna parts,” said Mary Dettloff, the director of public relations for The Trustees.
The shark was first spotted by Patrick Lindqvist and his sons Sean and Kyle, who walk along Crane Beach almost every morning at 8 a.m., rain or shine. Lindqvist, who works as a moderator for Red Sea aquariums online, theorized that the shark became trapped between a sandbar during high tide, and was unable to find its way back out to sea.
“It’s ironic because it’s the same sandbar that creates a little lagoon every morning that my son always wants to run through, and that’s the one that got it trapped. That's not something you see every day. And it's not the kind of shark that would go after you — these guys are incredibly timid. It was probably just a massive mistake (that got it trapped),” said Lindqvist.
The Trustees indicated that in the past they have not notified other agencies of dead fish, but did so in this case due to the size and infrequency of large shark wash-ups. The body of the shark measured about 6-7 feet, with the long, whip-like tail that the thresher shark is known for adding an additional 3-4 feet.
“It’s sad to see an animal that beautiful die,” said Lindqvist. “When a drop of oil leaks from your car and mixes with the rain to become that sort of bluish-rainbow color — that’s exactly the color of the shark, they’re very pretty animals.”