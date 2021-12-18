This past Monday night, Beverly composer Paul Van Ness sat at his piano on the stage of The Cabot theater rehearsing his ensemble of eight singers and one cellist for their Christmas concert — a deeply moving cantata titled 'Tidings: A Christmas Concert for Those Who Grieve' — to be filmed for PBS next Tuesday night, Dec. 21.
Meanwhile, out in the lobby, a young woman whom Van Ness presumed was theater staff, sat “reading a book.” When rehearsal ended, the young woman approached Van Ness and told him that sitting out there listening to his music, "I was crying."
She’s not the only one.
Van Ness, an “entirely self-trained composer,” said that “a lot of times, as I was writing this, I cried. But I'm amazed by how often people — including non-believers — are also moved to tears."
Little wonder.
Composed in 1988 when he was in "something of a crisis" over, among other things, the state of the world, what Van Ness does in his Biblical cantata is to take the beloved Christmas Nativity narrative of the baby Jesus and remind us of the dark side of Jesus' birth: The death of Bethlehem's Jewish baby boys — "the slaughter of the innocents" — at the hands of a vengeful and threatened Herod, King of the Jews, who himself was an Arab operative of Rome.
That dark side of the Christmas story — Christ seen not as a Savior but as competition for Herod's power — has largely fallen through the cracks of our collective memory Van Ness feels, as we celebrate the Nativity with what he calls "a fairytale" narrative of traditional creches.
Van Ness means his music to move us to recall that along with tidings of great joy always come tidings of great sorrow. While one family settles down for a long winter nap, another flees war, famine, political upheaval, poverty — or, in the case of Mary and Joseph — from Bethlehem to Egypt when Herod sought to kill Jesus.
"In Egypt, Mary cries, she's crying for her sisters," wrote Van Ness in his libretto, "she holds her baby tight and speaks to God in whispers, she feels a mighty sword, into her heart it pierces... how could there be good in little children dying?"
As the 21st century gave rise to the greatest refugee crisis ever recorded — 79.5 million people forcibly displaced — those words came to resonate more profoundly by the year. In 2018, Van Ness resurrected his cantata and premiered it that December where he worshipped, the Union Church in Gloucester's Magnolia neighborhood.
Later that month, he took his music to two more stages in the Boston area. At one, in Jamaica Plain, the Rev. Laura Everett, the executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, was in the audience. And like the young woman sitting in the lobby of The Cabot, was deeply moved.
"Someone said, 'This should be on PBS,' and that, said Van Ness — along with the need for hope during the darkness of a global pandemic — started him on the road to next Tuesday's night concert and its filming for PBS.
Nothing about Van Ness’ early musical career suggested he'd ever write a classic cantata. Back in the 1970s, as a guitarist and vocalist in Boston’s rock scene, he'd founded and headed a popular band called 'Private Lightning,' that got national play and released an album through AMI records.
But the Washington state native was, and always had been, a "devout follower of God." He graduated in 1973 from Gordon College in Wenham, a private Christian institution. The Bible, he said, had always been “a central part” of his life.
in the aftermath of his rock career, Van Ness moved on from guitar to piano, and with the piano moved on to classical music, particularly the cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach, who in the 17th century became the master of this new genre that merged vocal narrative singing with orchestral instrumentation. Van Ness, in turn, merged 17th century traditional music with 21st century audio technology.
By that time, he had also revisited the Bible in a more mature light, and was struck by a verse in Matthew 2:18. “A voice is heard in Ramah, weeping and great mourning, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because they are no more.”
The interpretation of these words to mean the slaughter of the innocents has long been debated by historians and theologians. Nevertheless, their sheer pathos inspired Van Ness to write his cantata, and has inspired all who've heard it ever since.
"How can there be good," asks Mary in Van Ness' libretto, "in little children dying?"
"How do we navigate disaster? asks Van Ness, and answers himself as he does in his cantata: "We gather, we support each other. If we believe that God is the force of good in the universe, we become collectives of God or good and we believe that good will triumph over evil. That's the heart of the Christmas story. Hope. A glimmering of hope that God or good will come through."
"Tidings" was written in just a month and a half and Van Ness said he felt like he was channeling its creation from a higher power. "The first euphemism for God is 'Creator.' Creation, art, is divine, a river of beauty and insight. Some of us find ourselves little tributaries flowing off that river," he said. "People who experience near death speak not so much of God, as merging with immense 'goodness.'"
For Van Ness, who in 2014 had been instrumental in saving and reopening the Cabot theater, the choice of Beverly's much loved historical venue was a no-brainer. And, as he also heads the Beverly-based full service agency, Van Ness Creative, he was able to bring his own audio/video team in on the project.
The chorus, together with soloist Megan DeFranza Shannon, create an experience that is at once powerful, plaintive and ethereal. A lament that rises lovingly toward hope, it gives strength to those who are struggling. And hope, says Van Ness, is a sacred tenet of religion.
For DeFranza, a soprano who learned of the "Tidings" after losing her mother, “The music helped me start to process my grief and begin healing… begin singing again."
Doors open at The Cabot at 6 p.m. Tuesday; the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20. COVID restrictions will be observed, and the concert will be filmed to create a music documentary for presentation on PBS stations in December 2022. For more details, go to https://thecabot.org/event/tidings.