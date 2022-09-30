TOPSFIELD — The biggest pumpkin to ever compete at the Topsfield Fair weighed in at 2,480 pounds Friday night.
Not only did it break the fair record, it is also the largest pumpkin that's been weighed in the world so far this year.
"It's bewildering. I'm speechless," said the pumpkin's grower Jamie Graham, of Tyngsborough. "I didn't expect it to be this big."
Bear Swipe, which Graham's kids dubbed the pumpkin, was 103 days old when it nabbed first place at the fair's 38th giant pumpkin contest.
Graham won $6,500 for getting first place. He also won a $2,022 bonus for breaking the fair's record.
He's been posting the pumpkin's journey from seed to ribbon on his Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok account Northeast Giant Pumpkin. He has hundreds of thousands of followers on each platform, and a time-lapse of the pumpkin growing to 2,000 pounds has more than 75 million views on Tik Tok.
"My first pumpkin was 480 pounds, and I've been able to grow bigger pumpkins every year," said Graham, who's been competing with his pumpkins at the fair for seven years. "There's been some duds, and it's a lot of hard work."
The fair's last record-breaking pumpkin won at 2,294 pounds in 2019. Its grower, Connecticut resident Alex Noel, nabbed first place twice in the last five years, but came in second with a 2,234-pound pumpkin Friday night.
Woody Lancaster came in third. The Topsfield resident and co-chair of the event grew a 1,850-pound pumpkin, and has won twice in the past.
The 34 pumpkins that competed were still massive, but this summer's drought and intense heat made it harder to grow them, Lancaster said.
"They take a lot of water, and of course we had to give them a lot of water in the summer," Lancaster said. "It's never quite as good as natural rain. The heat was intense. So that sort of slows things down."
Henry Swenson, a 20-year-old Topsfield resident, competed with 1,197-pound pumpkin. It was a personal best.
"I'm very happy," said Swenson, who has been competing for seven years. "I was definitely nervous. I was shaking."
Steve Connolly drove his 1,375-pound pumpkin from Sharon. People smiled and waved as he drove it down highways uncovered, just like he was smiling after placing number one in the worldwide 150 Challenge during the Topsfield Fair weigh in.
The challenge was to grow a giant pumpkin in 150 square feet, when most of these massive gourds need 900 or 1,000 feet to grow.
His is the largest one weighed as part of the challenge so far. A larger one could still come along, but Connolly said he felt great Friday night.
"I'm looking for a trip to Disney World," he joked.
None of the pumpkin growers are actually farmers. Most grow only a few of these pumpkins in their yards each year.
"Everyone knows each other here," Graham said. "It's like getting together with a bunch of friends."
