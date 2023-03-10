Food influencers and content creators on social media are having a major impact on the way we eat. On TikTok alone, videos with #food have been viewed over 360 billion times and have given way to some of the most popular food trends in recent years.
However, this does not mean that all of these food trends are safe, even if millions of people are following them. Here are the most popular TikTok food trends you should definitely steer clear of and what you could try instead.
Washing Raw Chicken
If you frequently turn to TikTok for your recipes, you have probably seen many creators washing their raw chicken before preparing it. However, this incredibly dangerous practice could further spread bacteria and pathogens to other food and utensils. A study conducted by the USDA in 2019 showed 60% of participants who washed their chicken prior to preparing had bacteria in their sink and the surrounding area after washing.
Sleepy Chicken
This food trend would have home chefs marinating and cooking their chicken in NyQuil. Whether people are actually embracing this trend remains to be seen. Regardless, it is not a safe way to consume cold medication.
Lemon Coffee
Adding a squeeze of lemon to your coffee has been toted on TikTok as a weight-loss aid. While there are studies to support that caffeine can assist in burning calories while at rest, and lemon has many nutritional benefits, the combination has no scientifically proven benefits. In fact, the additional acidity can lead to acid reflux, tooth enamel loss, heartburn, and likely a terrible-tasting beverage.
Toaster Grilled Cheese
Many TikTok food trends are aimed at making your life easier, and this toaster grilled cheese was born in an attempt to save you time in the kitchen. However, it is important that any kitchen appliances are only used as intended. Melting cheese in your toaster could cause your toaster to short, spark, and potentially catch fire.
Chlorophyll Water
This trend involves many unproven claims, from clearing acne-prone skin to more energy and detoxifying your blood. While all of these claims are entirely unsubstantiated, drinking chlorophyll water can’t hurt.It can even be an excellent way to supplement nutrients found in dark green vegetables such as kale, broccoli, and spinach. Just ensure you never exceed the dosage of chlorophyll drops.
What I Eat in a Day Videos
The trend of TikTokers documenting what they eat in a day has been around for a while and can serve as some good inspiration for those looking to explore an alternative or a healthier diet.
However, these videos can also be triggering to those who have a problematic relationship with food. It’s essential when looking for inspiring content to focus on videos that talk about the WHYs of their daily food intake and not the WHATs.