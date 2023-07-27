PEABODY — Officials have set up a tip line for people who may have been peeped on by a Peabody chiropractor.
Middleton resident Scott Kline, 44, was arrested last week for allegedly recording nude and partially nude people on a hidden camera in the bathroom of his business, Back on Track Chiropractic on Chestnut Street in Peabody.
Peabody police were alerted of the camera by a patient of the practice, who earlier this month saw an out-of-place black plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank in a public restroom inside the business, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office about Kline’s arrest.
The patient saw a blue light on the side of the hanger and “discovered that it appeared to be a hidden spy camera complete with a lens on the front, USB port, on/off switch and an SD memory card,” the statement said.
Police found SD cards, hard drives and evidence suggesting a camera had been in the bathroom upon executing a search warrant, despite not finding a camera, according to the statement.
Kline is expected to appear in Peabody District Court again on Aug. 29 for a pretrial conference that will be handled by a Middlesex County prosecutor.
The case was referred to the Middlesex DA’s office by the Essex District Attorney’s office to avoid a potential conflict of interest, according to the statement.
Patients of Back On Track or others who believe they may have been a victim or have information about the case should call the Middlesex DA’s office tip line at 781-897-6725, the office said in a statement.
Officials ask that patients include their name, date of birth, phone number and the dates and times when they were at the office if they call the tip line.
For those calling to report something else other than being a patient, leave your name and number and brief description of why you are calling.
The case remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Peabody police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.