As the Thanksgiving holiday arrives, we are all busy planning the day and what dishes we might make.
Because you might not be able to give your dog full, undivided attention during the holiday, there are more opportunities for your pup to sneak food while you’re not looking.
It’s important to keep in mind that some foods can be dangerous and sometimes fatal for dogs.
The American Kennel Club recommends the following tips to keep your canine companion safe during his holiday.
Properly put away food. Always keep an eye on the table during mealtime and ensure all leftovers are put away and out of sight. Any remaining food that lingers around is tempting your dog to hop up and eat it off the table.
Avoid table scraps. While your dog might have perfected their best begging look, it’s important to avoid feeding your dog table scraps. While a small piece of turkey without the skin might be OK as a treat, many foods, like pies or stuffing, are inappropriate for dogs and will most likely make your canine pal sick. Always remind your guests not to feed your dog from the table.
Never assume that bones are safe. It’s always tempting to share a bone off your plate with your dog, but it’s best to avoid doing so. Turkey bones are a serious choking hazard for your dog and can lead to a trip to the emergency vet.
Take out the garbage. Make sure that whatever trash is created from your holiday meal gets taken out right away, to avoid your dog rifling through it. The last thing you want is your pup to find a risky item, like turkey fat, which can cause pancreatitis in dogs.
Create a safe environment. If you are hosting a Thanksgiving meal at your home, remember that some guests may be afraid of dogs, and it may be overwhelming for your dog to be around so many people. To keep everyone in mind, especially your dog, it might be a good idea to keep your pup confined in their crate or in a room that won’t be used by your guests.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.