Salem may view Ota, Japan, as its sister city, but were it not for Budleigh, the little village of just more than 800 in the United Kingdom, the City of Peace would’ve never come to be.
Ditto Cape Ann, frankly.
Four centuries after English planter Roger Conant left the safety of established society around London for what would eventually become Salem, Mass., communities making up Budleigh and those on the North Shore are connecting in Conant’s name.
Titled “Direct From The USA,” an online event will be hosted in the U.K. and present Ben Shallop, a local historian who recently wrapped up years of work researching Conant’s life before, during and after launching the Salem settlement.
Scheduled for Monday, April 17, the in-person and online discussion will take place at 11 a.m. local time — 4 p.m. if you’re in Conant’s old stomping grounds in the U.K.
“Somewhere, I heard and learned that in Budleigh, they had recently erected a plaque to honor Roger Conant,” Shallop said. “Sixteen-twenty-three was when he came to North America, so to honor that, a British MP gave a speech in Budleigh and they erected a little plaque in the town.”
This year marks the 400th anniversary of Conant establishing a fishing settlement in present-day Gloucester and Rockport. Knowledge of Conant’s life in Europe before that transition, and his battles in launching the Massachusetts Bay Colony, were recently explored by Shallop in “The Founding of Salem: City of Peace,” a years-long effort to research and better understand Conant’s life.
In Sir Walter Raleigh’s shadow
Conant represents the foundational story for Cape Ann and Salem, which was settled soon after Cape Ann’s abandonment. But he’s just a hometown hero back in Budleigh, one of several from the same period.
“This house looks over the valley and looks over where Roger Conant’s family lands were,” said Maria Malinowska, a historian in Budleigh, speaking to The Salem News via Zoom. She pointed to a wall off-camera and explained: “The mill, if I were to walk a mile in that direction just over the hill... that’s where Sir Walter Raleigh was born.”
Sir Walter Raleigh was an explorer predating Conant, one partly responsible for the earliest efforts to establish settlements in the New World. He’s famously tied to the mysterious lost settlement of Roanoke Island in 1587, and a Spanish outpost ransacked by his subordinates in 1616 led to his execution back in Budleigh in 1618.
The execution was likely witnessed by Conant, Malinowska said. Years later, he would continue Raleigh’s drive for discovery and settle land now better known as Naumkeag, later Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, and onward down the line.
Decades later, Conant also attempted to have Beverly renamed Budleigh after having a falling out with the phonetic structure of Beverly’s pronunciation sounding like the word “beggarly,” historical record shows.
But why Conant left home... that’s still a mystery to the historians in Budleigh.
“You see, he has to make his way up to London...gets married. That’s great. He starts a family,” Malinowska said. “Then he’s 30-years old and decides the best thing to do is to put his wife and small child onto a boat and go across the ocean into the unknown and just...start a brand new life in an unestablished place? I’d love to understand why he thought that was a good idea, because he obviously had family here and in London.”
Where there’s mystery, there’s also admiration.
“You’ve gotta admire the guy,” Malinowska said, smirking. “The fact that he didn’t give up...he stayed there and was determined to make a go of it.”
Budleigh celebrates 400 years, too
Salem’s “History Exchange” on Facebook has a sister overseas, as Budleigh also benefits from a “Past and Present” group, not to mention a “Conant 400” community that collects and serves enthusiasts of Conant’s story on both sides of the Atlantic. The village, as such, has had ample opportunities to honor history in just the past five years.
In 2018, Budleigh held a commemoration reflecting on the 400th anniversary of Raleigh’s beheading. In 2022, it ran an expansive crowdfunding campaign to restore and reopen the Sir Walter Raleigh Pub. That pub will host Shallop’s discussion in April.
For Budleigh, Shallop’s book came along at the perfect time for a community looking to celebrate a leader, according to historian Michael Downes.
“ Benjamin shares my view of Roger Conant as a peaceable kind of leader, far removed from the intolerance which marked so many of his contemporaries,” Downes said. “His book confirms that we were right to believe that Roger’s peace-making role in the Cape Ann confrontation of 1626 deserved to be commemorated. So a painting of that scene by our talented local artist John Washington now hangs in the East Budleigh church where the Raleigh and Conant families worshipped.”
At the same time, 1623 was just part of Conant’s story. Salem will turn 400 years old in 2026, and there were several chapters that followed once the Massachusetts Bay Colony began to grow in size.
“ I feel that a lot more will be written about Roger Conant in the next few years,” Downes said. “Salem’s quatercentenary is being marked in 2026, so there is plenty of time for further investigation and thought.”
Still, all eyes are on the current... or 1623, rather. To begin 2023, Budleigh marked a millstone with a circular blue plaque, honoring “the 400th anniversary of Roger Conant leaving these shores for America.”
“Born in East Budleigh and baptised in All Saints Church, he founded Salem, Massachusetts, in 1626,” the plaque reads. “He is remembered for his attitude of tolerance and conciliation among the early settlers of New England.”
Of course, that’s not where the plaque ends.
“In later years,” it reads, “he petitioned for Beverly, Massachusetts, to be renamed Budleigh.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.