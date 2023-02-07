BOSTON — The state's highest court could decide whether first-degree murder suspects ages 18 to 20 can be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in two cases involving young adults facing that sentence, each for first-degree murder. Their attorneys argue they should be given a second chance to seek release from prison.
One case involved Jason Robertson, who was 19 years old when he was convicted in 2002 of first-degree murder for participating in an armed robbery that led to the killing of a Brighton man.
Another involves Sheldon Mattis, who was was 18 years old when he was convicted in 2013 of murder in connection with a brutal gang killing.
In June, a Superior Court judge issued a ruling in each of the cases, claiming "cruel and unusual punishment" to automatically sentence people under the age of 21 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But the state appealed that ruling, and the Supreme Judicial Court agreed to take up both cases.
In legal filings, Robertson's and Mattis' attorneys also ask justices to impose a "categorical bar" on life without parole sentences for offenders 18 to 20, citing scientific research showing that the brain continues to develop after 18 and a 2014 ruling that barred life without parole for juvenile offenders.
In a response to the complaint, the state Attorney General's office argued that the court should uphold previous rulings, and that a life without the possibility of parole sentence for those under 18 is constitutional as long as there's an "individualized sentencing hearing" that looks at specifics of each case.
But attorneys for Robertson and Mattis argue that individualized sentences are not a "just remedy" because "sentencing any 18 through 20-year-old to die in prison does not comport with evolving standards of decency" and would result in "disparate sentences for people of color."
Legal briefs filed in support of Robinson's and Mattis' cases included testimony by experts, who cited research indicating the brains of young adults are still developing. They also cited studies showing that young adults are more likely to take risks, and be influenced by their peers than older adults.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down mandatory life sentences for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder as "cruel and unusual punishment" under the Constitution.
The state Supreme Judicial Court followed with a similar ruling.
The court’s ruling — in the case of Gregory Diatchenko, who was 17 when he stabbed a man as he sat in a car in Boston’s Kenmore Square in 1981 — held that sentences of life without parole failed to take into account a young defendant’s likelihood of being rehabilitated.
The SJC's ruling was retroactive and opened the door for inmates convicted as juveniles to become parole-eligible after serving 15 to 25 years — the same as those convicted of second-degree murder.
Before the rulings, Massachusetts had some of the harshest laws in the nation for juveniles convicted of first-degree murder.
In 1996, the state Legislature passed a law that mandated that juveniles 14 years and older charged with murder be tried as adults. Because first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, juveniles found guilty faced a lifetime behind bars.
More than 1,000 people are serving life sentences without parole in Massachusetts, including more than 200 people who were sentenced for crimes committed before they turned 21, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
If the SJC affirms the Superior Court judge's ruling, those individuals could either be re-sentenced or become eligible for parole.
The Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state's public defenders office, filed a legal brief in support of Robinson's and Mattis' claims urging justices to extend the prohibition on life without parole for juveniles to individual young adults, arguing that they also deserve a second chance.
The agency cited the example of three incarcerated men convicted of first-degree murder between the ages of 18 and 20, but whom have worked to turn their lives around in prison. Their stories "illustrate the capacity of late adolescence to change for the better as they mature," they wrote.
"Their criminal conduct is not excused," the lawyers wrote. "But there is now a scientific lens through which that conduct can be better understood."
"They should be given an opportunity to demonstrate that they will live and remain at liberty without violating the law and that their release on parole is not incompatible with the welfare of society," the CPCS' attorneys wrote.
