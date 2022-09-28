TOPSFIELD — Just days before it opens, the Topsfield Fair has been forced to cancel its popular poultry exhibitions due to concerns about the highly contagious bird flu.
General Manager James O’Brien said the decision was made after a goose was found dead at the nearby Putnamville Reservoir in Danvers last week. O’Brien said test results to determine if the goose had bird flu won’t be available for another week. But with the fair opening on Friday, he made the decision to bar exhibition birds from the fairgrounds “to caution on the side of safety.”
“I didn’t want to have this come up in the middle of the fair,” O’Brien said. “It would’ve generated a huge problem.”
O’Brien said bird flu does not spread to people, so fair-goers do not need to be concerned.
O’Brien said he made the decision in consultation with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources as well as local officials. In April, the department ordered the cancellation of all shows involving domestic fowl or poultry in Massachusetts due to the detection of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” in multiple counties across the state in 13 wild birds and one domestic flock. The order applied to chickens, roosters, capons, hens, turkeys, pigeons, guinea fowl, ducks and geese.
That order expired July 1, clearing the Topsfield Fair to hold its poultry exhibitions. But O’Brien said the discovery of the dead goose at Putnamville Reservoir, which is about 2 miles from the fair, prompted fair officials to make the decision on their own.
O’Brien said a bird on the South Shore recently tested positive for bird flu. He said the fairgrounds are in the “fly zone” for migrating birds this time of year, increasing the chances for bird flu to spread. “The likelihood that we have it here is probably not a far reach,” he said.
O’Brien said fair officials have been contacting the 42 people who had already signed up to exhibit their poultry. He estimated that would have been 130 to 140 birds, including chickens, turkeys and ducks. The fair has had as many as 200 birds in the poultry barn in previous years, he said.
The owners of the birds normally compete for ribbons and trophies in several categories, according to O’Brien, including a cock-crowing contest that draws big crowds. He said the fair had already purchased the ribbons and trophies. “That’s the real tragedy to this,” he said.
Among those who were scheduled to display their birds was state Sen. Joan Lovely, of Salem. Lovely has been exhibiting her ducks at the fair for the last four years and was signed up to bring her five ducks this year.
“It’s disappointing as an exhibitioner, but this is the right call,” Lovely said. “We just can’t chance it with avian flu. Our poultry industry would be so at risk.”
Lovely said if one bird in the poultry barn came down with avian flu, all of the birds would need to be put down.
“That would just be tragic,” she said.
O’Brien said the fair will still be able to hold its popular chick hatchery in the poultry building. He said the chicks are incubated on the fairgrounds so there is no risk that they have been exposed to bird flu. People will not be allowed to touch the chicks this year, however.
O’Brien said he’s hoping the canceling of the poultry shows won’t hurt attendance. He noted that the fair will have a variety of other animals on display as usual, including cows, sheep, rabbits and guinea pigs.
“Last year we had about 2,200 animals on the grounds,” he said.
