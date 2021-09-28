TOPSFIELD — The hours have been trimmed. Masks must be worn indoors. and Marie Osmond has been canceled.
Those are some of the changes that have been made at the Topsfield Fair this year. But the big news is that the country’s oldest agricultural fair is back after a rare interruption to its 203-year history.
“We’re really excited,” General Manager Jamie O’Brien said. “The enthusiasm has been unbelievable.”
After last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair is set to open on Friday, Oct. 1, and run through Monday, Oct. 11. O’Brien said the fair will operate as usual for the most part, although some adjustments have been made due to the pandemic.
One change is that the fair has cut its schedule back in certain places over the 11 days. Opening day on Friday will start at 4 p.m. rather than noon, and the fair will close an hour earlier than its normal 10 p.m. closing time on Sunday through Wednesday.
O’Brien said the move was made to cut down on operational expenses after last year wiped out all revenues. He said the Essex Agricultural Society, the nonprofit that owns and operates the fair, still had to spend more than $2 million on things like taxes and utilities.
It’s also been difficult to find workers this year to help set up and operate the fair., he said The fair usually hires 300 people and relies on the help of 800 volunteers. The long hours can be difficult for the volunteers, many of whom are older, he said.
The fair normally hosts about 15,000 schoolchildren on field trips during the week. This year, the field trips will be limited to two days.
The fair has also canceled Marie Osmond’s appearance as well as its monster truck shows, which were scheduled to be held indoors in the arena. All of the scheduled outdoor concerts, including by Frankie Avalon and Tony Orlando, are being held.
O’Brien said the fair has installed 18 new outdoor sinks where people can wash their hands. That’s in addition to 300 hand sanitizers that were already in place.
“We’ve always been conscientious about cleaning, so it kind of falls into our wheelhouse,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number of animals worldwide have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. The agency says the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is low, but people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to animals during close contact.
O’Brien said organizers are not concerned about transmission between people and animals.
“Our buildings are open and airy, and the arena has a huge exhaust system that brings in fresh air,” he said.
Wendy Hansbury, the health agent for the town of Topsfield, said people will have to make their own decisions regarding whether they feel it’s safe to go to the Topsfield Fair. But she noted that Massachusetts’ high vaccination rate, the indoor mask mandate imposed by the town, and the fair’s history of keeping the grounds clean are all positives. Volunteers will be handing out masks to people who need them.
“We can’t really tell people how safe to feel, but we would want people to make an assessment and if they feel comfortable, come,” Hansbury said. “If they don’t feel comfortable, don’t come. The fair will be there next year.”
Anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people attend the Topsfield Fair on a given day, O’Brien said, and advanced ticket sales have been brisk due to pent-up enthusiasm after last year’s cancellation. Still, O’Brien emphasized the need for caution.
“If you feel sick or don’t feel well, maybe this is not the year to come to the Topsfield Fair,” he said. “I never thought I’d say that.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.