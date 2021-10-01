TOPSFIELD — According to Topsfield police Chief Neal Hovey, the only problem with the town’s new electric police cruiser is deciding which officers get to drive it.
“They absolutely love it,” Hovey said Thursday as he showed off the new vehicle outside Town Hall. “It’s almost a battle of who’s going to drive it on a daily basis.”
The town purchased the cruiser, a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, for $49,300. It is now on the road as one of the department’s front-line cruisers.
Topsfield’s purchase is part of a small but growing trend of police departments investing in electric vehicles, although not all of them are using the vehicles as front-line patrol cruisers. Ipswich police Chief Paul Nikas is using a Tesla for administrative duties. The Beverly Police Department has purchased two Teslas that will be used by a captain and by its court prosecutor officer, according to police Chief John LeLacheur. Other departments, including Peabody and Gloucester, have leased electric vehicles.
“It’s starting to catch on,” LeLacheur said.
Topsfield Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said the fully electric cruiser fits in with the town’s push for increased sustainability, meets all of the needs of the Police Department, and will be financially feasible in the long run through savings on fuel and maintenance.
Hovey said he and Sgt. Dan Bell tested out the vehicle on the state police emergency vehicle operator course in Ayer and loved how it handled. The vehicle offers a one-pedal driving technique, meaning the driver can slow or stop the vehicle by lifting off the accelerator pedal without stepping on the brake.
“We put this to the test, and in my opinion it outperformed the Explorer (the department’s typical cruiser) hands-down,” Hovey said.
Bell said the vehicle can go 220 miles on a full charge, and can be fully charged in about two hours.
LeLacheur said Beverly police are not planning to use their Teslas as front-line cruisers because of the downtime needed to charge them. He said that might change eventually.
“We’ll have to see where the technology takes us in the future,” LeLacheur said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.