TOPSFIELD — New England's largest Christian music festival has found a new home at the Topsfield Fairground and will host its 25th annual gathering Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5.
For the past 17 years, SoulFest brought Grammy Award-winning Christian musical artists of all genres to Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire, but reached the point of needing more room to accommodate the 8,000 attendees that flocked to the festival each year.
Topsfield was just what promoter New Sound Concerts was seeking in a new venue for New England's premier Christian music festival.
"The Topsfield Fairgrounds have hosted thousands of daily attendees along with live musical performances during their October fair dates and are surrounded with an abundance of local accommodations to support the festival," Dan Russell, of New Sounds, said.
In the new locale this year, SoulFest 2023 will be able to expand its offerings, allowing plenty of room for the more than 75 artists and speakers slated during the three-day gathering, vendors and even rides.
"The new festival layout will include four stages of live musical performances plus dynamic speaking sessions, a marketplace for vendors and exhibitors, rides and activities for all ages, and a delicious array of food trucks," he said.
SoulFest attracts the best in Christian artists, Grammy and Dove award-winners such as We The Kingdom, Tauren Wells, Cory Asbury, Sanctus Real, Kings Kaleidoscope, Coy Roy, Jordan Feliz, KB, Social Club Misfits, and Five iron Frenzy.
In line with New Sound Concerts’ mission to bring music, love and action to the forefront of SoulFest, it will host a speaking series, featuring local and international speakers.
The “Soul University” series is designed to engage the SoulFest audience on topics involving their faith, soul care, addiction, the intersection of faith and culture, as well as, awareness leading to action in fighting social injustices such as child trafficking.
IF YOU GO
SOULFEST 2023
Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5.
Topsfield Fairground
297 Boston St., Topsfield