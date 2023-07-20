Last Tuesday the Topsfield planning board presented the town with a draft of the core themes and goals of their 10-year “master plan”. Outlining the next ten years of development, the plan introduces countless projects such as promoting new commercial development downtown, beautifying vacant or underutilized properties, zoning for and creating affordable housing, organizing new committees, and a variety of other initiatives that the town has spent considerable time and effort identifying as an important need for the community.
“The master plan is just a piece of a dozen different elements that are going to be happening,” explained Topsfield town administrator Kevin Harutunian. “We've put these elements in place from a vision standpoint to achieve our ultimate goal making Topsfield a destination with the reputation of a place people want to come to go out to eat, to take in the rail trail, to walk around a beautiful common, or whatever it might be- but bring people into the community to help our local businesses be to to thrive.”
Under section 81D of chapter 41 of the General Laws of Massachusetts, planning boards across the state are required to create these master plans “to provide a basis for decision making regarding the long-term physical development of the municipality.” For smaller communities such as Topsfield, while the actual proposed changes are unique, town officials say that the “playbook is not that much different”.
“The general theme is you need to have a vision that the broader community, the business community, and the property owners agree with. And you need a town hall that’s in the leadership position to take that vision from the community, put it together, and help them be successful in achieving what the community ultimately wants us to be,” said Harutunian.
Among some of the more transformative changes that the town is looking to pursue sooner rather than later within the 10-year window is the redevelopment of the former Topsfield Highway Garage. Since June of last year, the Select Board and Economic and Community Development Committee have been working to attract local developers, realtors, and business owners to the centrally-located site to consider the development of the space for a potential restaurant, brewery, or other business that would make productive use of the space.
In two weeks the town plans to put out a Request for Proposal (RFP). In the meantime, the town itself has been making use of the area through block parties to showcase the usefulness of the site while bringing the community together.
“[Last year] I said, ‘if no one else wants to activate that space, then we're gonna activate that space.’ And so we put these block parties together. We had two of over the last three months where hundreds of people in and around our community have come to Topsfield in the evening where we've had live bands and a beer garden. Neighbors, the community, and everybody who visited us loved it.”
Through these events showcasing the potential of Topsfield’s spaces, and by adjusting zoning to allow for more types of commercial businesses such as breweries, taverns, and pubs, the town hopes to attract developers and stimulate the town’s economy.
Other centrally located areas in town, such as the Village Shopping Center parking lot, which the town recently negotiated a 30 to 50 year lease for, are planned to be beautified and activated for broader public use. In the case of the parking lot, the town has drafted plans to revitalize the space and add benches, picnic tables, and umbrellas. By providing a more aesthetically pleasing and pedestrian-friendly space in proximity to various local businesses, this is another way in which the town hopes to attract people driving through downtown and address resident’s desires for amenities and financial growth.
“This is not about changing the identity of Topsfield,” explained Harutunian. “We're building off that rich agricultural history to undertake smart development, like introducing a really great restaurant or new gathering spaces, and things of that nature.”
Through months of community engagement including surveys, facilitated open discussions, and collection crowdmap data identifying specific locations for potential development, the Topsfield Master Plan Steering Committee have collected aggregated data on what spaces residents want to see developed, what types of businesses the town should attract, what housing and residential developments should be undertaken, and a suite of other submissions relating to transportation, waste management, public facilities, utility expansion, and much more.
“We’ve been able to build a really comprehensive narrative and idea of what the vision statement should be when it comes to public engagement. We've had great participation that's helped us to be well positioned for the future, and we hope that participation continues,” said Harutunian.
While it’s still an iterative process, the full draft of the vision, core, themes, and goals document describes how the town is looking at various projects like creating alternative water sources, developing safer/more accessible roads, reducing carbon emissions, and many other proposed initiatives. The draft can be found online at topsfield-master-plan-jmgoldson.hub.arcgis.com